Feb 21, 2022
To be honest, this course was one of the most effective online education that I have ever watched. I hope the advanced course of Percision Medicine will be presented in the futre.\n\nThank you...
MB
Dec 7, 2021
Fabulous and greatly assembled course, although I'd recommend it for professionals engaged in the field.
By Shaibal D G•
Feb 5, 2021
Evaluation System is not that a regular student can think of, and In my opinion, it is not the way conceptual knowledge should be graded.
By Mohammadali Z•
Feb 22, 2022
By Matthew B•
Dec 7, 2021
By Marco D•
Feb 6, 2022
The problem was the level of the English spoken by the speakers, it was bad and sometimes impossible to understand, especially for non mother-tongue students. Even the video subtitles sometimes did not make any sense.
By Abhinav k•
Mar 31, 2022
This course has taught me a lot.I will never forget this time in which i was completely focused on learning .
By Andreea C•
Dec 4, 2021
really good course, but multiple choice questions were a bit subjective
By Akash K•
May 26, 2022
Well organised course in terms of content coverage and evaluation.
By Manar A•
Apr 16, 2022
Very professional, great content
By Kilyachin O V•
Jan 8, 2022
Very useful and available
By David F M R•
Feb 25, 2022
By Bandi R•
Feb 3, 2022
By Russell M H•
Mar 29, 2022
Great intro to the topic - which is as broad as human variation but focussed on key areas for student learning
My only suggestion for improvement would be the quality of the practice and assessment MCT quizzes - which were linguistically challenging and contorted in places. As a native English speaker I found them difficult at times , which may be amplified for others with English as a secondary language
By Dorcas N K•
Mar 29, 2022
Gained alot of knowledge. It was abit intense at the begining though, with all the talk on genetics. I almost gave up lol. They should probably make the genetics concepts a little simpler for those with no prior knowledge. Thoroughly enjoyed the course.
By Fawzia E•
Mar 14, 2022
very interesting course