Learner Reviews & Feedback for Precision Medicine by University of Geneva

4.1
stars
70 ratings
21 reviews

This course will provide you with the key knowledge and tools to understand the fundamentals and practical implications of precision medicine, its opportunities and challenges. It will address precision-medicine era diagnostics, treatment selection, genetic counseling, public health interventions, and biomedical research. It will also deal with data science and ethical issues. From genomic analysis and genetic counseling to cancer biomarkers, from risk assessment of chronic diseases to the understanding of gene-environment interactions, from pharmacogenomics to multi-omics data integration, experts will walk you through the many aspects of precision medicine, from the bench to the bedside and to population health. Designed for students with a bachelor-level training in life sciences, this course will also be useful for professionals who are increasingly expected to deal with precision medicine, including primary care physicians and other first-line healthcare professionals, cancer and non-communicable diseases specialists, public health policy and decision makers, as well as biomedical researchers and drug developers. Experts from the multiple domains of genetics and genomics, oncology, pharmacology, data sciences, ethics, and biomedical research will provide you with a comprehensive, multi-faceted overview of precision medicine, richly illustrated with practical examples and clinical case studies, and peppered with formative evaluations. Whether you are interested or intrigued by topics such as “genethics”, the analysis of exome sequencing, precision diabetes management, hereditary cancers, the ongoing revolution of genetic technologies, genome-exposome interactions, the pharmacogenetics of opioids, data deidentification, blockchain-base patient-consent documentation, or proteomics and biomarkers, this course will explain the concepts, offer insights and present concrete examples, thus providing you with an overall understanding of the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine. - update - The contents of this course have been updated and important corrections have been implemented thanks to learners' feedback. Many thanks to them!...

By Shaibal D G

Feb 5, 2021

Evaluation System is not that a regular student can think of, and In my opinion, it is not the way conceptual knowledge should be graded.

By Mohammadali Z

Feb 22, 2022

To be honest, this course was one of the most effective online education that I have ever watched. I hope the advanced course of Percision Medicine will be presented in the futre.

Thank you...

By Matthew B

Dec 7, 2021

Fabulous and greatly assembled course, although I'd recommend it for professionals engaged in the field.

By Marco D

Feb 6, 2022

The problem was the level of the English spoken by the speakers, it was bad and sometimes impossible to understand, especially for non mother-tongue students. Even the video subtitles sometimes did not make any sense.

By Abhinav k

Mar 31, 2022

This course has taught me a lot.I will never forget this time in which i was completely focused on learning .

By Andreea C

Dec 4, 2021

r​eally good course, but multiple choice questions were a bit subjective

By Akash K

May 26, 2022

W​ell organised course in terms of content coverage and evaluation.

By Manar A

Apr 16, 2022

Very professional, great content

By Kilyachin O V

Jan 8, 2022

Very useful and available

By David F M R

Feb 25, 2022

By Bandi R

Feb 3, 2022

By Russell M H

Mar 29, 2022

Great intro to the topic - which is as broad as human variation but focussed on key areas for student learning

My only suggestion for improvement would be the quality of the practice and assessment MCT quizzes - which were linguistically challenging and contorted in places. As a native English speaker I found them difficult at times , which may be amplified for others with English as a secondary language

By Dorcas N K

Mar 29, 2022

Gained alot of knowledge. It was abit intense at the begining though, with all the talk on genetics. I almost gave up lol. They should probably make the genetics concepts a little simpler for those with no prior knowledge. Thoroughly enjoyed the course.

By Fawzia E

Mar 14, 2022

very interesting course

