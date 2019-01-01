Profile

Caroline Samer

Professor, Head of Unit

Dr. Caroline Samer is the Head of the Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Therapy Unit in the Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology Department of Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and a Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva. She is the Chair of the clinical division of the International Union for Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (IUPHAR). Both her clinical and teaching activities aim to promote precision medicine approaches in clinical pharmacology and therapeutics. Her research work strives to personalize and secure drug therapy (personalized medicine approach) by measuring gene-environment-disease interactions at the pharmacokinetic level (drug interactions, in-vitro / in-vivo / in-silico prediction) and exploiting advances in various -omics technologies, including pharmacogenomics.

Precision Medicine

Placeholder