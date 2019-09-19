About this Course

5,600 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the course and radiotherapy

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Electron linacs for radiotherapy

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Proton therapy I

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Proton therapy II and production of medical radionuclides

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF PARTICLE ACCELERATORS (NPAP MOOC)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder