Did you know that particle accelerators play an important role in many functions of todays society and that there are over 30 000 accelerators in operation worldwide? A few examples are accelerators for radiotherapy which are the largest application of accelerators, altogether with more than 11000 accelerators worldwide. These accelerators range from very compact electron linear accelerators with a length of only about 1 m to large carbon ion synchrotrons with a circumference of more than 50 m and a huge rotating carbon ion gantry with a weight of 600 tons!
Fundamentals of particle accelerator technology (NPAP MOOC)Lund University
About this Course
What you will learn
You will learn the basic technology of particle accelerators.
You will understand the basic principles for how particles are accelerated, and how they can be guided.
You will learn about different ways to monitor the beam.
You will learn about vacuum: Why we need vacuum in accelerators; Where particles that give rise to pressure comes from; How one create vacuum
Instructors
Pauli HeikkinenPhD, Chief engineer for the Accelerator Laboratory at the University of Jyväskylää in Finland
Offered by
Lund University
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
RF-systems
This module is an introduction to the RF systems of particle accelerators. RF stand for radio frequency and indicates that the systems deal with electromagnetic waves with frequencies that are common for radio systems. The RF system generates electromagnetic waves and guides them down to cavities. The cavities are located along the beam pipe such that the particles pass through the cavities when they travel along the accelerator. When the waves enter the cavity they create as standing wave inside the cavity. it is the electric field of this standing wave that accelerates the particles. In the module we describe the amplifier, which generates and amplifies the electromagnetic waves. We describe different types of waveguides which transport the waves from the amplifier to the cavity. We also describe the most common types of cavities. Most of the system is described without equations but in the texts following the lectures you will find some of the theory for the RF-system.
Magnet technology for accelerators
This module is about the types of magnets that are used in particle accelerators. It introduces dipole magnets, quadrupole magnets, sextupole magnets and octupole magnets, and describe where these are needed and how they are designed. In the most common types of magnets, the magnetic field are produced by currents running in normal conducting wires. When large magnetic fields are required one use superconducting magnets and the module describe how these are designed. There are also cases when quite weakl magnetic fields are required and then one can use permanent magnets. This a green alternative since they have zero power consumption. The permanent magnets are also covered in this module.
Beam Diagnostics
In this module we describe how we can measure and monitor various beam parameters in a particle accelerator. We introduce a few examples of common instruments for each specific parameter, starting with beam intensity and beam position, followed by transverse distribution and beam emittance. We also present ways to monitor the longitudinal and the energy distribution. The last section describe how we can determine the amount of particles that the beam loose as it travels through the accelerator.
Basics of Vacuum techniques
This module gives an introduction to basic concepts of vacuum physics and techniques in accelerators. Vacuum regions and the behavior of residual gas in these regions are described. Important phenomena, such as velocity distribution, average collision distance and molecular formation are explained by Maxwell-Boltzmann theory. These phenomena are used to determine vacuum criteria for accelerator systems. Basic concepts of vacuum pumps will be described, and different types of vacuum equipment will be presented.
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF PARTICLE ACCELERATOR TECHNOLOGY (NPAP MOOC)
I only have basic accelerator background and the course have helped me improve my understanding of accelerator technology
This course offers a great introdution to particle accelerators and is suitable to almost everyone!!
Excellent course, thank you so much. I am about to start a thesis at former IPNO in Orsay, and sure those knowledge will be of use.
Some of the English could be clearer, but the information and delivery is generally great!
