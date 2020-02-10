About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic physics at undergraduate level

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn the basic technology of particle accelerators.

  • You will understand the basic principles for how particles are accelerated, and how they can be guided.

  • You will learn about different ways to monitor the beam.

  • You will learn about vacuum: Why we need vacuum in accelerators; Where particles that give rise to pressure comes from; How one create vacuum

Instructors

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

RF-systems

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 36 min), 10 readings, 15 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Magnet technology for accelerators

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Beam Diagnostics

11 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 20 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Basics of Vacuum techniques

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes

