Pauli Heikkinen is the chief engineer for the Accelerator Laboratory at the University of Jyväskylää in Finland. Presently the laboratory hosts four accelerators with a variety of ion sources and innovative instrumentation for fundamental research, ion-beam based material physics and applications. Every year, hundreds of scientists from universities, laboratories and private companies around the world use their cutting-edge research facilities. Pauli gives courses in Accelerator physics, Cyclotron physics and Accelerator technique at the University of Jyväskylää.