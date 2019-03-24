VK
Sep 23, 2021
Great Course, Thank you NPAP!\n\nWould you please be kind and review/check the answers in week 3 graded test and compare it with answers in quizes? specially questions numbers 21, 19, and 25?
FN
Feb 19, 2020
I only have basic accelerator background and the course have helped me improve my understanding of accelerator technology
By Rafael C•
Mar 24, 2019
Very good course. I have taken the NPAS course in Lund in 2015 and used this course as a refresher. The instructors are very good and experts on their respective fields. One does not require advanced bed knowledge on Physics or Engineering to follow the course. A must for everyone working around particle accelerators but don't necessarily work with particle accelerator physics.
By Henrique G R•
Apr 6, 2021
This course offers a great introdution to particle accelerators and is suitable to almost everyone!!
By Eddie C•
Aug 7, 2020
I do not recommend this course if you're intending to learn any deep concepts.
1) The course instructors look like they don't want to be there, and are basically present to read from a script. The slides are next to useless because they barely help illustrate anything the instructors say. Week 4 on vacuum technologies is the worst: I could barely make out many important terms. Even the transcripts describe many words/phrases as "unintelligible" and no one from the course team has decided to fix the transcripts to at least help with how incomprehensible things already are.
2) Much of the content is shallow, so you learn a bunch of names/terms but there is no attempt to help you understand concepts or principles. Most of the videos have no link to one another, and they don't even try and show you how the things they mention fit in together on a whole. A very simple thing to do would have been to provide a summary with a quick comparison at the end of each section of all the objects/technology that have been touched upon.
3) Answering quiz questions will involve a bunch of guess work because videos are mainly terrible at describing and explaining.
By Vahab K•
Sep 24, 2021
By Fhumulani N•
Feb 20, 2020
By de P S•
Apr 17, 2020
Very interesting course !
Short videos with clear explanations and good pictures/illustrations
By rohit m•
Oct 29, 2019
Description of complex devices in particle accelerator field are explained in very lucid way.
By Naresh K M•
May 27, 2020
This course is really good and interesting to about particle accelerator.
By Прянишников К Е•
Mar 13, 2022
This course covers a lot of knowledge about accelerator technology.
By Najm u S•
Jun 29, 2019
Great instructors and content
By Winston A W•
Dec 25, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By ANTONIO E R•
Apr 28, 2021
bueno
By Yev L•
Apr 13, 2020
I am a vacuum scientist at a light source and I used this course to fill gaps in my knowledge. For instance, the RF and magnet sections were very helpful because I do not interact with these systems often and I have not had to learn much about them thus far.
However, I noticed some gaps between quiz questions and the videos and there were small inaccuracies in the information given. For instance, the vacuum instructor called a Pirani gauge a cold cathode gauge after discussing Pirani gauges under the umbrella of thermal gauges. To give another example, the question pertaining to beam coordinates gave five parameters rather than the needed si (probably just a typographic error). I did not find any gaps or inconsistencies stifling but someone with less experience in the field might.
Is there any possibility of more advanced in-depth modules? It would be very nice to have, say, five weeks on RF systems.
By Kenji T•
Nov 5, 2020
The content is instructive. I recommend this course for all users of accelerators who want to know the basics of the facilities they are using. If we can have improvements in a few points, it would be better even more.
Typos: There are a lot of typos in the subtitles and quizzes.
Additional explanations: Week 4 would be better if it contains reading materials on the additional details.
By ASHISH C•
May 5, 2020
The course was very interesting and engaging. Some of the parts were like just exhibits of accelerator components, more explanation could be added. Such courses are really difficult to find. Thanks to the instructors and team.
By Cédric L•
May 11, 2020
Excellent course, thank you so much. I am about to start a thesis at former IPNO in Orsay, and sure those knowledge will be of use.
By Robert M•
Feb 11, 2020
Some of the English could be clearer, but the information and delivery is generally great!
By Fernando M•
Sep 5, 2020
Interesting course to understand the way particle accelerators work.