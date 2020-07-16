About this Course

Intermediate Level

Very basic physics courses.

What you will learn

  • You will learn how electrons can create light

  • You will learn the basic principles of synchrotron light sources and MAX-IV

  • You will learn how protons can be accelerated in a linear accelerator and how they can produce neutrons by spallation at the ESS

  • You will learn what particle colliders are and what they can be used for

Intermediate Level

Very basic physics courses.

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Accelerators for Synchrotron Light

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Photon light sources and MAX IV

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Spallation sources and ESS

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Particle Colliders

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

