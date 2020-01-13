EF
Aug 2, 2021
Fantastic course that explains well both the general ideas and the fine details for particle accelerators and their applications. Thank you to all the collaborators! Looking forward to module 5!
AB
Apr 22, 2020
very good review for introducing the particle physics status. Very good the linked material. Hoping in a more advanced course for deepening some of the topic farther. Thanks!
By Anton L•
Jan 13, 2020
I like the online format and the possibility to study at your own pace. This allows one to learn new areas while managing the busy family life in paralell. It would be good to attach some written notes along with the video lectures. These notes could be slightly deeper and provide some more information in particular on the equations used in the lectures. The translation could also be improved. It looks like it has been done by an automatic sound recognizing program and in many cases the translations are completely erroneous.
Best regards Anton
By Franck L G•
Sep 29, 2020
It's hard to understand what the teachers are saying in English, which is a bit sad since they re only reading their texts. I feel like the different chapters are a bit mixed without much logic, but it s still a good introduction to the different Particle Accelerator technologies existing.
By Edvard B•
Nov 25, 2019
Could be some more mathematical questions. Where the accelerator are located is not so important as understand the technical aspects! Otherwise very good lectures except for some formula that was not completed!
By Arthur D B•
Apr 10, 2020
Good introduction, professors explain well. One should audit the class before paying for the certificate because it represents a high price compared to the content given.
By Quốc T N N•
Jul 17, 2020
Quite easy to understand for someone is a bachelor in physic. Very useful. Thank a lot.
By Meshan n•
Oct 6, 2020
The subtitle translations are sometimes incorrect, but overall a good course.
By Burhani T S•
Sep 18, 2020
Very short...and not very much detailed. Very less math and physics. more facts
By Andrew W•
Jan 3, 2022
This course is a thorough exploration of the instrumentation and specifications of the latest and greatest particle accelerators in the world, including the newest colliders under development. This course helped me extend my knowledge beyond my base level knowledge of synchrotrons and colliders. I am looking forward to the two additional courses that Lund University is offering as a part of this particle accelerator program.
By Brando P•
May 22, 2020
Very informative and a good start for beginners. As a constructive critique, I would just advise the speakers to put a little bit more emphasis and emotions into the videos. Thank you anyway, I really liked this course and advise everyone interested in completing it
By Toerhthangquor S J•
Jul 23, 2020
One of the best courses I have ever done on this platform. Professors had amazing teaching capabilities, as well as the course includes an outstanding curriculum. Overall, I would like to encourage you to do this course.
By Dr V Y•
May 12, 2020
It wonderful experience to learn under such eminent professors I hope I received much awareness about liner and hadron colliders I am Heart fully thanks to Coursera organizers and their team thanking you
By Eric F•
Aug 3, 2021
By antonio b•
Apr 23, 2020
By Enrique A M•
Oct 4, 2020
Mil gracias Maestros, en especial maestra Francesca, me costo mucho trabajo al final, pero agradezco mucho este curso, Mil gracias Coursera.
By Luisa G V H•
Jul 17, 2020
¡Increíble! El mejor curso de mi vida. Me han impulsado a decidirme a dedicar mi vida a la Física. ¡Se los agradezco de corazón!
By Thiago V•
Nov 13, 2021
Great course! I loved the arts that helped to understando the course, all teacher are very clear in the subject, I recomend
By Fernando M•
Aug 31, 2020
Interesting course to understand how the accelerators used in discoring the particles of the standard model work.
By vedanth k•
Oct 20, 2020
really good introductory course on particle accelerators. especially on synchrotron radiation and properties.
By SAYANTAN M•
Sep 10, 2021
Excellent course. Everything was explained precisely. Really got inspired by the teaching and the content.
By Gaurav D•
Aug 18, 2020
Well this introductory course was good enough toknow about various colliders among all over the world
By Anton P•
Apr 18, 2021
I will very wait for the continuation of the course from week 5 starting from Wakefield plasma
By Ulf J•
Jul 11, 2020
Very nice introduction to accelerators! I can hardly wait for the wakefield technology module.
By Najm u S•
Oct 21, 2019
Excellent course to get introduced and enhance interest in the field of particle accelerators
By OBAID M•
Jul 25, 2020
very well-made course, with sufficient amount of info and reading materials
By Alfred H M•
Sep 26, 2021
This is one of the best course I have ever taken. Thank you Coursera