Introduction to Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) by Lund University

Welcome to the Nordic Particle Accelerator Program's (NPAP) Massive Open Online Courses and to the fascinating world of particle accelerators! Did you know that in the year of 2000 there were more than 15 000 particle accelerators in the world? Yet, today it has grown to more than 30 000 of them! A third of the particle accelerators are dedicated to medical applications, such as radio therapy, and a half are used for ion implantation in semiconductor devices. Also numerous particle accelerators are used for sterilizing food. Despite these everyday life examples of small particle accelerators, it is the large accelerators, like the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, that most people associate with particle accelerators. There will be many new applications for particle accelerators in the future and by that there is a need for MOOCs that describe the techniques and applications of these machines.. The NPAP series of MOOCs consists of three MOOCs designed to disseminate knowledge about particle accelerator technology to impacted fields. The courses have been made possible thanks to the support of the Erasmus Plus, Strategic Partnership funding of the European Commission and thanks to the dedicated lecturers from the universities of Lund, Uppsala, Arhus, Oslo and Jyväskylä, and by experts from the MAX IV Laboratory and European Spallation Source (ESS), both in Lund, Sweden. In many of the lectures we detail the MAX IV Laboratory and ESS - currently hosting the most powerful synchrotron light source and neutron source in the world. In the MAX IV Laboratory intense X-ray beams are produced by electrons that are first accelerated to almost the speed of light, and at ESS protons will be accelerated and, by a process called spallation, generate intense beams of neutron. The X-ray and neutron beams are used for looking into matter, down to the atomic level. The MAX IV Laboratory and ESS form a unique European center of excellence for thousands of scientists that together build the world of tomorrow. We also take a closer look at the Large Hadron Collider, at CERN, in Geneva. This powerful machine has already had an immense impact on theoretical physics and will continue to contribute to our knowledge of nature for quite some time. The first course in our NPAP series is the Introduction to Particle Accelerators. It explains how a particle accelerator can generate light of wavelengths down to one Angstrom. It also explains how the ESS facility can create a massive flux of neutrons by accelerating protons and let them smash into a disk of tungsten. The initial modules provide the basic knowledge about linear and circular accelerators that is required to understand other types of accelerators, like the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), at CERN in Geneva. We describe LHC and give an introduction to the elementary particle physics it is used for. We continue by describing some new concepts for future particle accelerators, like plasma driven accelerators. The second MOOC in the series is called "Fundamentals of Particle Accelerator Technology (NPAP MOOC)" and offers four modules: The Radio Frequency (RF) System of Accelerators; Magnet technology for accelerator; Beam Diagnostics; Basics of Vacuum techniques. The third MOOC is - Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators, which offers the four modules: Introduction to the course and radiotherapy; Linear electron accelerators for radiotherapy; Proton therapy part I; Proton therapy part II and the production of medical radionuclides. The three MOOCs can be taken either separately or as a package. For students that intend to take all three courses we recommend that they are taken in order. Get started and join us on this journey through the world of particle accelerators and be amazed by their importance for our lives and societies! Best Regards, The NPAP Team!...

Top reviews

EF

Aug 2, 2021

Fantastic course that explains well both the general ideas and the fine details for particle accelerators and their applications. Thank you to all the collaborators! Looking forward to module 5!

AB

Apr 22, 2020

very good review for introducing the particle physics status. Very good the linked material. Hoping in a more advanced course for deepening some of the topic farther. Thanks!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 51 Reviews for Introduction to Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC)

By Anton L

Jan 13, 2020

I like the online format and the possibility to study at your own pace. This allows one to learn new areas while managing the busy family life in paralell. It would be good to attach some written notes along with the video lectures. These notes could be slightly deeper and provide some more information in particular on the equations used in the lectures. The translation could also be improved. It looks like it has been done by an automatic sound recognizing program and in many cases the translations are completely erroneous.

Best regards Anton

By Franck L G

Sep 29, 2020

It's hard to understand what the teachers are saying in English, which is a bit sad since they re only reading their texts. I feel like the different chapters are a bit mixed without much logic, but it s still a good introduction to the different Particle Accelerator technologies existing.

By Edvard B

Nov 25, 2019

Could be some more mathematical questions. Where the accelerator are located is not so important as understand the technical aspects! Otherwise very good lectures except for some formula that was not completed!

By Arthur D B

Apr 10, 2020

Good introduction, professors explain well. One should audit the class before paying for the certificate because it represents a high price compared to the content given.

By Quốc T N N

Jul 17, 2020

Quite easy to understand for someone is a bachelor in physic. Very useful. Thank a lot.

By Meshan n

Oct 6, 2020

The subtitle translations are sometimes incorrect, but overall a good course.

By Burhani T S

Sep 18, 2020

Very short...and not very much detailed. Very less math and physics. more facts

By Andrew W

Jan 3, 2022

T​his course is a thorough exploration of the instrumentation and specifications of the latest and greatest particle accelerators in the world, including the newest colliders under development. This course helped me extend my knowledge beyond my base level knowledge of synchrotrons and colliders. I am looking forward to the two additional courses that Lund University is offering as a part of this particle accelerator program.

By Brando P

May 22, 2020

Very informative and a good start for beginners. As a constructive critique, I would just advise the speakers to put a little bit more emphasis and emotions into the videos. Thank you anyway, I really liked this course and advise everyone interested in completing it

By Toerhthangquor S J

Jul 23, 2020

One of the best courses I have ever done on this platform. Professors had amazing teaching capabilities, as well as the course includes an outstanding curriculum. Overall, I would like to encourage you to do this course.

By Dr V Y

May 12, 2020

It wonderful experience to learn under such eminent professors I hope I received much awareness about liner and hadron colliders I am Heart fully thanks to Coursera organizers and their team thanking you

By Eric F

Aug 3, 2021

F​antastic course that explains well both the general ideas and the fine details for particle accelerators and their applications. Thank you to all the collaborators! Looking forward to module 5!

By antonio b

Apr 23, 2020

very good review for introducing the particle physics status. Very good the linked material. Hoping in a more advanced course for deepening some of the topic farther. Thanks!

By Enrique A M

Oct 4, 2020

Mil gracias Maestros, en especial maestra Francesca, me costo mucho trabajo al final, pero agradezco mucho este curso, Mil gracias Coursera.

By Luisa G V H

Jul 17, 2020

¡Increíble! El mejor curso de mi vida. Me han impulsado a decidirme a dedicar mi vida a la Física. ¡Se los agradezco de corazón!

By Thiago V

Nov 13, 2021

Great course! I loved the arts that helped to understando the course, all teacher are very clear in the subject, I recomend

By Fernando M

Aug 31, 2020

Interesting course to understand how the accelerators used in discoring the particles of the standard model work.

By vedanth k

Oct 20, 2020

really good introductory course on particle accelerators. especially on synchrotron radiation and properties.

By SAYANTAN M

Sep 10, 2021

Excellent course. Everything was explained precisely. Really got inspired by the teaching and the content.

By Gaurav D

Aug 18, 2020

Well this introductory course was good enough toknow about various colliders among all over the world

By Anton P

Apr 18, 2021

I will very wait for the continuation of the course from week 5 starting from Wakefield plasma

By Ulf J

Jul 11, 2020

Very nice introduction to accelerators! I can hardly wait for the wakefield technology module.

By Najm u S

Oct 21, 2019

Excellent course to get introduced and enhance interest in the field of particle accelerators

By OBAID M

Jul 25, 2020

very well-made course, with sufficient amount of info and reading materials

By Alfred H M

Sep 26, 2021

This is one of the best course I have ever taken. Thank you Coursera

