PJ
Oct 14, 2020
Amazing course! lectures are short and sweet! this is recommended for medical engineering students, engineering, physics students, and other healthcare students!
CB
May 18, 2020
The course content is good, nicely explained by video tutorials and notes. Good for beginner and learned about medical physics and its clinical application.
By Esther J G•
Apr 26, 2020
Very useful to learn some more about how radiotherapy works and a good reminder of radionuclides and their use in medicine
By RAEES C•
May 15, 2020
I got very well knowledge about particles accelerators ,thank you coursera
By Ms.K.Maheswari D•
Jun 27, 2020
This course is very useful to everyone. I have to learn some different techniques, like homiao therapy, chemotherapy ect....
By IBRAHIM S U•
Apr 26, 2022
Dear Sir,
I wish to apply for financial aid to allow me to enroll into for Coursera course: Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) organized by Lund University. i have completed the Course and i have not able to get certificate of completion.
Am presently final year Undergraduate students of biomedical engineering? Am not employed yet, so I could not be able avoid to pay for online certification verification though Coursera. I wish to apply for financial aid to enable me further this courses which will offer me opportunity to have access to the full course as well as certificate of participation after competition.
Above all, I will be very glad if my financial aid can be granted for me to have opportunity to enroll into this said program at free cost, in order to enable me acquire more knowledge in the area used in Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) used in programs for Biomedical imaging such as MRI, CT scan, and other image modalities using Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) and other various treatment available . Waiting to see positive feedback and to commence the program as soon as possible.
Thank you SIR.
IBRAHIM S U.
By Wilmer M•
Aug 31, 2020
I am very grateful to be able to do this course with you. There are really few places where they teach and you can learn about a subject as exceptional as the medical application of particle accelerators. As a medical physicist, it has been a great help to me to strengthen already acquired knowledge and to learn new things. The videos and articles you have been exceptional. The way they teach is very good and Professor Lars Hjorth Præstegaard explains excellent, he is a great physicist. Once again thank you very much. Totally recommended.
By Mohamed S A•
Jun 13, 2020
This course is an excellent introductory to accelerator-based radiotherapy techniques used in cancer treatment. I am looking forward to involving an additional technique that is related to this category of cancer cures, which is the accelerator-based Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT).
By Geraldyne U D•
May 26, 2020
This course helped me a lot as I am goingo to study a master in medical physcis. Now I have gain habilities that I can put into practise in the master. Thank you to the professor and to coursera for sharing the knowledge
By yasin a•
May 21, 2020
I strongly recommend the course for many different professionals , students who work in Medical Physics field or have intention to work in this field. Also for the fellow colleagues who need replenish their knowledge.
By Sridharbabu Y•
May 5, 2020
Very detailed course on Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators. I am highly grateful to Prof. Lars Hjorth for his continued support. I have thoroughly understood the concepts pertained to particle accelerators.
By Wendy R•
Apr 21, 2020
Thank you for this introductory overview. It has been a great tool to revise my existing knowledge ( diagnostic imaging) and to learn something about the hardware, physics and radiopharmacy of radiation oncology.
By PH181108038 P•
Mar 9, 2021
My ambition is to become a medical physicist and Coursera helped me a lot to finish the course with certificate ,teaching was also awesome and satisfying,hoping to do another course and to learn the unknown.
By Juan E D M•
Jun 14, 2020
I really enjoyed so much! Im now more passionate about medical physics and how with particle accelerators we can transform and contribute to the patient's lifes. Thanks a lot!
By Pasan J•
Oct 15, 2020
By Lucas A G G•
Jun 10, 2020
The course is a great introduction for the aplication of ionizin radiation and how it is made. The only aspect worth improving are the subtitles. Best regards!
By C.P. B•
May 19, 2020
By Ricardo A H R•
Jun 9, 2020
Es un curso muy completo. Ofrece una visión global y detallada sobre los aspectos fundamentales. Con explicaciones claras y preguntas interesantes.
By Pablo Z B•
Apr 11, 2020
thanks very much for sharing your knowledge. It has been a great course, I am very pleasant to have done it
By Bernard K•
Aug 25, 2020
Amazing experience for my first course.Would definitely purchase certificate soon.Thanks Coursera.
By Paolo B•
Sep 20, 2019
Very nice course. It give me a clean overview of such interesting and challenging topic. Paolo
By Luis F J S G•
Feb 17, 2021
It's a basic but well rounded course mainly for students but also for starting professionals.
By Md. M R•
Feb 27, 2020
Is it possible to send me the certificate. I already completed this course.
Thanks
Motiur
By chi h a•
Aug 22, 2021
Excellent introduction with practical information on various commercial accelerators
By Mirta D•
Mar 15, 2020
Thank you for the course! I appreciate that it is thorough in physics and medicine.
By Md. J S•
Jun 21, 2020
I have enjoy this course because it is very useful course for human beings.
By Shene M•
Aug 16, 2020
It is very useful to me thanks alot for you,i hope you will be continue