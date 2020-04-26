Chevron Left
Back to Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) by Lund University

4.6
stars
209 ratings
55 reviews

About the Course

Hello and welcome to this course! The NPAP - Medical Applications of Accelerators is one out of three courses in the Nordic Particle Accelerator Program (NPAP). Here you will be taken on a tour focusing on the medical applications of particle accelerators. You will see that there are two very important, but different, applications of accelerators in hospitals. The first application concerns radiotherapy of tumours and the other concerns the production of medical nuclides for diagnosis and treatment. Both will be included in this course and described through four modules. The first module offers the basic principles of radiotherapy from a medical and physics point of view. You there learn about the main components of the machines used for radiotherapy and get to know why radiotherapy is important for cancer treatments. The second module guides you through the different types of linear accelerators used in the machines for radiotherapy. It also describes the design of the treatment head. The design is important because it is the settings of the treatment head that determines the dose and the radiated region. It is also in the treatment head where the dose given to the patient is measured. In the third module you are introduced to proton therapy. In this type of therapy protons are first accelerated and then guided down to the tumour by magnets. The machines are considerably larger and more expensive than machines used for radio therapy. The module also offers a description and comparison between different types of accelerators, and explains how the protons interact with tissue. Also ions that are heavier than protons can be used in cancer therapy. This is described in the fourth module, where we also introduce you to the production of medical nuclides. You learn how the nuclides are produces in proton and ion accelerators and how the nuclides come into play at different places in hospitals. Medical nuclides are for instance used in Positron Electron Tomography, PET. Enjoy!...

Top reviews

PJ

Oct 14, 2020

Amazing course! lectures are short and sweet! this is recommended for medical engineering students, engineering, physics students, and other healthcare students!

CB

May 18, 2020

The course content is good, nicely explained by video tutorials and notes. Good for beginner and learned about medical physics and its clinical application.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 54 Reviews for Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC)

By Esther J G

Apr 26, 2020

Very useful to learn some more about how radiotherapy works and a good reminder of radionuclides and their use in medicine

By RAEES C

May 15, 2020

I got very well knowledge about particles accelerators ,thank you coursera

By Ms.K.Maheswari D

Jun 27, 2020

This course is very useful to everyone. I have to learn some different techniques, like homiao therapy, chemotherapy ect....

By IBRAHIM S U

Apr 26, 2022

Dear Sir,

I wish to apply for financial aid to allow me to enroll into for Coursera course: Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) organized by Lund University. i have completed the Course and i have not able to get certificate of completion.

Am presently final year Undergraduate students of biomedical engineering? Am not employed yet, so I could not be able avoid to pay for online certification verification though Coursera. I wish to apply for financial aid to enable me further this courses which will offer me opportunity to have access to the full course as well as certificate of participation after competition. 

Above all, I will be very glad if my financial aid can be granted for me to have opportunity to enroll into this said program at free cost, in order to enable me acquire more knowledge in the area used in Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) used in programs for Biomedical imaging such as MRI, CT scan, and other image modalities using Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC) and other various treatment available . Waiting to see positive feedback and to commence the program as soon as possible.

Thank you SIR.

IBRAHIM S U.

By Wilmer M

Aug 31, 2020

I am very grateful to be able to do this course with you. There are really few places where they teach and you can learn about a subject as exceptional as the medical application of particle accelerators. As a medical physicist, it has been a great help to me to strengthen already acquired knowledge and to learn new things. The videos and articles you have been exceptional. The way they teach is very good and Professor Lars Hjorth Præstegaard explains excellent, he is a great physicist. Once again thank you very much. Totally recommended.

By Mohamed S A

Jun 13, 2020

This course is an excellent introductory to accelerator-based radiotherapy techniques used in cancer treatment. I am looking forward to involving an additional technique that is related to this category of cancer cures, which is the accelerator-based Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT).

By Geraldyne U D

May 26, 2020

This course helped me a lot as I am goingo to study a master in medical physcis. Now I have gain habilities that I can put into practise in the master. Thank you to the professor and to coursera for sharing the knowledge

By yasin a

May 21, 2020

I strongly recommend the course for many different professionals , students who work in Medical Physics field or have intention to work in this field. Also for the fellow colleagues who need replenish their knowledge.

By Sridharbabu Y

May 5, 2020

Very detailed course on Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators. I am highly grateful to Prof. Lars Hjorth for his continued support. I have thoroughly understood the concepts pertained to particle accelerators.

By Wendy R

Apr 21, 2020

Thank you for this introductory overview. It has been a great tool to revise my existing knowledge ( diagnostic imaging) and to learn something about the hardware, physics and radiopharmacy of radiation oncology.

By PH181108038 P

Mar 9, 2021

My ambition is to become a medical physicist and Coursera helped me a lot to finish the course with certificate ,teaching was also awesome and satisfying,hoping to do another course and to learn the unknown.

By Juan E D M

Jun 14, 2020

I really enjoyed so much! Im now more passionate about medical physics and how with particle accelerators we can transform and contribute to the patient's lifes. Thanks a lot!

By Pasan J

Oct 15, 2020

Amazing course! lectures are short and sweet! this is recommended for medical engineering students, engineering, physics students, and other healthcare students!

By Lucas A G G

Jun 10, 2020

The course is a great introduction for the aplication of ionizin radiation and how it is made. The only aspect worth improving are the subtitles. Best regards!

By C.P. B

May 19, 2020

The course content is good, nicely explained by video tutorials and notes. Good for beginner and learned about medical physics and its clinical application.

By Ricardo A H R

Jun 9, 2020

Es un curso muy completo. Ofrece una visión global y detallada sobre los aspectos fundamentales. Con explicaciones claras y preguntas interesantes.

By Pablo Z B

Apr 11, 2020

thanks very much for sharing your knowledge. It has been a great course, I am very pleasant to have done it

By Bernard K

Aug 25, 2020

Amazing experience for my first course.Would definitely purchase certificate soon.Thanks Coursera.

By Paolo B

Sep 20, 2019

Very nice course. It give me a clean overview of such interesting and challenging topic. Paolo

By Luis F J S G

Feb 17, 2021

It's a basic but well rounded course mainly for students but also for starting professionals.

By Md. M R

Feb 27, 2020

Is it possible to send me the certificate. I already completed this course.

Thanks

Motiur

By chi h a

Aug 22, 2021

Excellent introduction with practical information on various commercial accelerators

By Mirta D

Mar 15, 2020

Thank you for the course! I appreciate that it is thorough in physics and medicine.

By Md. J S

Jun 21, 2020

I have enjoy this course because it is very useful course for human beings.

By Shene M

Aug 16, 2020

It is very useful to me thanks alot for you,i hope you will be continue

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder