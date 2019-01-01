Lars Hjorth Præstegaard, Ph.D. is technical manager for radiotherapy in the Department of Oncology at Aarhus University Hospital. He is mainly working with the technical quality of radiotherapy, service of radiotherapy equipment, EU tenders of new equipment, and radiation safety. Dr. Præstegaard is also teaching in medical applications of accelerators at Aarhus University and at the Nordic Particle Accelerator School in Lund. In 2001, Dr. Præstegaard received his Ph.D. in accelerator physics from Aarhus University in collaboration with the company Danfysik, and he continued to work in Danfysik until 2002. Since 2002, Dr. Præstegaard has worked in the Department of Oncology at Aarhus University Hospital where he in 2006 became technical manager and in 2007 was certified as a medical physicist by the Danish health authority.