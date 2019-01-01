Profile

Lars Hjorth Præstegaard

Ph.D. in Accelerator Physics

    Bio

    Lars Hjorth Præstegaard, Ph.D. is technical manager for radiotherapy in the Department of Oncology at Aarhus University Hospital. He is mainly working with the technical quality of radiotherapy, service of radiotherapy equipment, EU tenders of new equipment, and radiation safety. Dr. Præstegaard is also teaching in medical applications of accelerators at Aarhus University and at the Nordic Particle Accelerator School in Lund. In 2001, Dr. Præstegaard received his Ph.D. in accelerator physics from Aarhus University in collaboration with the company Danfysik, and he continued to work in Danfysik until 2002. Since 2002, Dr. Præstegaard has worked in the Department of Oncology at Aarhus University Hospital where he in 2006 became technical manager and in 2007 was certified as a medical physicist by the Danish health authority.

    Courses

    Medical Applications of Particle Accelerators (NPAP MOOC)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder