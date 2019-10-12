About this Course

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Atomic interactions

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Longwave radiation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Light as radiation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ionising radiation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

