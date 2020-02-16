EP
Jan 16, 2020
The curriculum neglected the topic of low frequency exposures (ELF) and its effect on circadian and immunological outcomes, which can indirectly contribute to adverse effects and possibly cancer.
SG
Feb 15, 2020
Very insightful and engaging. I would recommend this course to those of whom are considering further education in the area of radiation-derived healthcare.
By Stephen G•
Feb 15, 2020
By ALEJANDRO L•
May 3, 2020
I am a Field Imaging Service Engineer and I face daily questions from my customers and my family regarding the topic. With this course I had refreshment of my knowledge plus a new knowledge, which both combined gave me a better understanding of radiation for my daily life and for my field of work. I am glad to have been taken this course.
By Rubayet A•
Aug 29, 2020
I really loved this course, though as a Nuclear Engineering student I was pretty familiar with some of the terms, I actually learned a lot. Very clear and beautiful teaching of different concepts and misconceptions. Thank you.
By Diwakar P•
Aug 3, 2019
A very engaging & thought-provoking course providing the insights from atomic structure to Electromagnetic Radiations, how they interact with matter and associated health effects. The course is quite helpful in particular to clear many myths related to the impact of radiation on the human body, while also explaining working of many medical imaging & examination techniques (like MRI, PET, etc.) Overall, a well-presented content in a lucid & entertaining manner, aptly complemented by noteworthy graphics & videos. Thanks to all instructors and contributors. I'd say the course is simple to follow and worthy of binge-watching - One can finish sooner than prescribed duration (I was able to complete it in a single day :)).
By Eric P•
Jan 17, 2020
By Catarina B R•
May 20, 2020
I learned a fundamental basis that we often lack during more specific studies. Extremely useful course that should be offered to all people, especially those in the health field.
By GAYATHRI U•
May 17, 2020
The course content is highly useful for a better understanding of the radiations ..and course delivering method is superb!!!!
By Lloyd E M•
Jul 12, 2019
This was a good review of the basic physics and science of radiation. It contained some excellent details on medical imaging and the identification of types of imaging as well the risks, uses and justifications for each. Not all lectures were ideal or well organized but were mostly great for entry level or for health care practitioners not dealing directly with medical imaging and radiation therapy or nuclear medicine.
By Anjan D•
Oct 13, 2019
Its very informative. The way with which people think about radiation would be changed. Thankyou for this amazing course.
By B M T I•
Jun 8, 2020
The course was really good and an informational also.Seriously I got help from it.Thank You.
By Joy S•
Jan 12, 2020
interesting, thorough review of radiation, what it is, what it does, what we use it for and how it affects us.
By Wilmer M•
Aug 31, 2020
It is an extraordinary course, thank you very much for the teachings you give. It is great everything that can be learned and understood thanks to your classes. I recommend it with my eyes closed, for all those people who want to enter the world of radiations and really know the damage they can generate, but above all the benefit they have for humanity. Thank you once again, greetings.
By Kanyana R•
Jun 27, 2020
I am so grateful for the opportunity I have had to do this certificate,it has been worth my time infact I have gotten more than I expected.
The course content gave me a deeper understanding of the electromagnetic radiation and particulate radiation in relation to our day to day interact with them
Thank you so much to lecturers that took me through the course.
By Meheroze A H•
May 17, 2021
Highly Contemporary & Interesting Subject, and for sure, that would not only enhance anyone's Knowledge but also make him/her, aware of the latest Climate Crisis. Moreover, such lesson has been taught by extremely Sound & Competent Professor/s as well.
Meheroze Al Hassan_Dhaka_Bangladesh.
By Nicolas C•
Feb 22, 2021
Amazing experience learning about radiation! I loved how this course is organized and planed out. I never thought I'd go through that much talk about cancer, and have it be scientifically liberating knowing what we reached in this day and age. Thank you for truly showing us the light!
By Erin•
Jun 6, 2021
This course is amazing! Had to take a quick second to THANK YOU to Professor Mark McEntee for such a well-designed, in depth course. There's a lot of misconception about radiation, and this course successfully gives me a holistic view and a new insight.
By HABIMANA P•
Mar 26, 2021
how radiation interact with matter,investigate how ionising radiations are able to interact with our atoms and the kinds of damage they can subsequently have on our bodies. we learned the useful of radiation in medical imaging
By Leandro A•
Nov 13, 2020
One of the best courses I've ever taken. The teacher is very didactic, he brings fantastic examples. The content is very well organized. It is very worthwhile for those who want to know more about the electromagnetic spectrum.
By Ashley P•
Nov 11, 2021
Highly recommended. Interesting and insightful course with a logical progression through the Electromagnetic spectrum. Well explained and applied to the world around us and also it's uses within health care and diagnostics.
By Nissem A•
Dec 27, 2020
Amazing course ! Very well presented. It helped me improve my understanding of fundamental aspects about electro magnetic waves and answered many old questions in my mind ! Thank you !
By Mariana P M H•
Jul 6, 2020
Fantastic course. It explains each lesson with words that almost everyone could understand. It is very interesting and you will definitely lear a lot. I recomend it to averyone!
By Kian E•
Jul 29, 2021
I would like to thank the Instructors for this fabulous course. They used some unique methods of teaching, which help me to follow this course with a high level of passion.
By Ivan D B T•
Nov 4, 2019
This is really nice overview in both theoretical and practical aspects of the medical use of radiation, a lot of new things have been learned and i am highly grateful.
By Babu Y•
Nov 15, 2019
The course content and duration is well framed. The lectures are very lucid and quiet interesting. Feel happy to be certified by the University of Sydney.
By Giorgi D•
Dec 8, 2021
The course was very interesting, through which I gained the knowledge that I will use in my daily work. Can I get a course certificate for free?