Dr Ernest Ekpo trained as Radiographer and Sonographer. He has extensive clinical experience in medical imaging including Diagnostic Radiography, Ultrasonography, and image evaluation. Ernest is a keen researcher and reviewer for many international peer-reviewed journals. His research interests include breast density, breast cancer biomarkers, optimisation of breast cancer detection, medical image perception, dose optimisation, and novel radiological tools for breast composition analysis and image display. His work has led to acceptance and integration of novel technologies into clinical practice.