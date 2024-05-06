This course focuses on the early stages of drug discovery and the identification of promising compounds with which to begin the hunt for a novel drug. Different types of assays and methods are reviewed that are used to screen libraries of molecules in the preliminary search for compounds with activity. Methods are discussed for validating that active molecules are indeed engaging a target associated with a predicted therapeutic benefit.
Targets, Assays & Screening
This course is part of Drug Hunting: The Science of Making New Medicines Specialization
Taught in English
Promising compounds used in the hunt for novel drugs. Types of assays & methods used to screen molecule libraries. Methods for hit validation.
May 2024
9 quizzes, 3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome, by the end of the course students will be able to: Recognize the differences between target-based and phenotypic drug discovery. Differentiate between common library types and screening approaches for identifying small molecule hits. Describe some of the assay types used in early screening and factors to consider in their design.
5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
5 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 assignment
5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
