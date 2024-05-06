Novartis
Targets, Assays & Screening
This course is part of Drug Hunting: The Science of Making New Medicines Specialization

Taught in English

Erland Stevens, PhD
W. Ross Tracey, PhD
Douglas S. Auld, PhD

Instructors: Erland Stevens, PhD

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Promising compounds used in the hunt for novel drugs.  Types of assays & methods used to screen molecule libraries.  Methods for hit validation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

May 2024

May 2024

Assessments

9 quizzes, 3 assignments

This course is part of the Drug Hunting: The Science of Making New Medicines Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome, by the end of the course students will be able to: Recognize the differences between target-based and phenotypic drug discovery. Differentiate between common library types and screening approaches for identifying small molecule hits. Describe some of the assay types used in early screening and factors to consider in their design.

What's included

5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

5 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

Instructors

Erland Stevens, PhD
Offered by

Novartis

