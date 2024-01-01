Profile

W. Ross Tracey, PhD

Associate Director, Biomedical Research Learning, Novartis

    Bio

    Ross Tracey is an Associate Director in Biomedical Research Learning, Novartis Biomedical Research, in Cambridge, MA, USA. He is responsible for consulting on, developing, and delivering courses on drug discovery and development. Ross also works with project teams on decision-making, risk management, and lessons learned, in addition to external knowledge sharing such as developing scientific capabilities in low and middle income countries. Prior to joining Novartis, he was a biology lab head and project team leader at Pfizer, working in the cardiovascular and diabetes disease areas. Ross obtained his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Western Ontario, after which he pursued postdoctoral studies at the University of Virginia.

    Courses - English

    Introduction to Drug Hunting

    Lead Selection & Optimization

    Pharmacokinetics

    Pre-formulation

    Preclinical Safety

    Targets, Assays & Screening

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses