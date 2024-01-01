Ross Tracey is an Associate Director in Biomedical Research Learning, Novartis Biomedical Research, in Cambridge, MA, USA. He is responsible for consulting on, developing, and delivering courses on drug discovery and development. Ross also works with project teams on decision-making, risk management, and lessons learned, in addition to external knowledge sharing such as developing scientific capabilities in low and middle income countries. Prior to joining Novartis, he was a biology lab head and project team leader at Pfizer, working in the cardiovascular and diabetes disease areas. Ross obtained his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Western Ontario, after which he pursued postdoctoral studies at the University of Virginia.