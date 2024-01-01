Profile

Erland Stevens, PhD

James G. Martin Professor of Chemistry, Davidson College

    Bio

    Erland Stevens is a professor in the chemistry department at Davidson College in Davidson, NC, USA. He studied biochemistry at Duke University and then completed his PhD studies in organic chemistry at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, MI, USA. After post-doctoral research at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, USA, Erland joined the faculty at Davidson. He started teaching medicinal chemistry soon after and later wrote a textbook on drug discovery. Approximately 10 years ago, Erland began teaching an online medicinal chemistry course through an initiative at Davidson and continues to develop educational materials for different online platforms.

    Courses - English

    Introduction to Drug Hunting

    Lead Selection & Optimization

    Pharmacokinetics

    Pre-formulation

    Preclinical Safety

    Targets, Assays & Screening

