Alan P. Brown is a Director in Preclinical Safety at Novartis, supporting therapeutic programs for cardiovascular disease. In addition, Alan evaluates compounds for in-licensing and/or acquisitions, co-chairs a liver safety advisory team, and presents educational workshops to Novartis colleagues. Alan received a BS in microbiology from the University of Michigan, a PhD in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Arizona, conducted postdoctoral research at Michigan State University, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.