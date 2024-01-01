Profile

Alan P. Brown, PhD, DABT

Director, Preclinical Safety, Biomedical Research, Novartis

    Bio

    Alan P. Brown is a Director in Preclinical Safety at Novartis, supporting therapeutic programs for cardiovascular disease. In addition, Alan evaluates compounds for in-licensing and/or acquisitions, co-chairs a liver safety advisory team, and presents educational workshops to Novartis colleagues. Alan received a BS in microbiology from the University of Michigan, a PhD in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Arizona, conducted postdoctoral research at Michigan State University, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.

    Courses - English

    Introduction to Drug Hunting

    Lead Selection & Optimization

    Pharmacokinetics

    Pre-formulation

    Preclinical Safety

    Targets, Assays & Screening

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses