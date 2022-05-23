About this Course

2,264 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

W​e recoomend that you take the other two courses in the specizliation (or are familiar with the content) before attempting this capstone project.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • A​nalyzing genome sequences to find similarities and identify target subsequences using predctive models.

Skills you will gain

  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Machine Learning
  • Drug Discovery
  • Dimensionality Reduction
  • K-Means Clustering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

W​e recoomend that you take the other two courses in the specizliation (or are familiar with the content) before attempting this capstone project.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Comparing Genome Sequences

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min)
3 hours to complete

Principal Component Analysis on Genome Sequences

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Feature Analysis using K-Means Clustering

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Predicting Bit Score to Find Sequence Matches

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)

About the AI for Scientific Research Specialization

AI for Scientific Research

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder