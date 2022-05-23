About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

S​ome basic Python knowledge

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • I​mplement and evaluate machine learning models (neural networks, random forests, etc.) on scientific data in Python

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Random Forest
  • PCA
Instructors

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Before the AI: Preparing and Preprocessing Data

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Foundational AI Algorithms: K-Means and SVM

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Advanced AI: Neural Networks and Decision Trees

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Course Project

2 hours to complete

