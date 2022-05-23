This course is aimed at anyone interested in applying machine learning techniques to scientific problems. In this course, we'll learn about the complete machine learning pipeline, from reading in, cleaning, and transforming data to running basic and advanced machine learning algorithms. We'll start with data preprocessing techniques, such as PCA and LDA. Then, we'll dive into the fundamental AI algorithms: SVMs and K-means clustering. Along the way, we'll build our mathematical and programming toolbox to prepare ourselves to work with more complicated models. Finally, we'll explored advanced methods such as random forests and neural networks. Throughout the way, we'll be using medical and astronomical datasets. In the final project, we'll apply our skills to compare different machine learning models in Python.
Some basic Python knowledge
Implement and evaluate machine learning models (neural networks, random forests, etc.) on scientific data in Python
- Artificial Neural Network
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Random Forest
- PCA
Before the AI: Preparing and Preprocessing Data
In this module, we'll tackle the steps taken before we can use AI algorithms. We'll start with an introduction to the most prominent data preprocessing techniques including filling in missing values and removing outliers. Then we'll dive into data transformations including PCA and LDA, two methods featured heavily for dimensionality reduction. Finally, we'll learn how to code the algorithms in Python to set up your data for use in the next module.
Foundational AI Algorithms: K-Means and SVM
In this module, we'll dive into two of the most foundational machine learning algorithms: K-Means and support vector machines. We'll start by comparing the two branches of ML: supervised and unsupervised learning. Then, we'll go into the specific similarities and differences between K-Nearest neighbors for classification and K-Means clustering. Finally, we'll perform deep dives into K-Means and SVMs, learning the basic theory behind them and how to implement each in Python.
Advanced AI: Neural Networks and Decision Trees
In this module, we'll explore some advanced AI techniques. We'll start with tree-based algorithms, made popular because of the use of random forests for both classification and regression. Then, we'll build our way to neural networks, starting from experimentation on the different models. We'll spend some time in the Tensorflow playground getting familiar with the different mechanics behind neural networks. Finally, we'll code our own neural networks to make predictions on unseen data.
Course Project
In this module, we'll go through a course project to predict diabetes from health data. We'll compare different regressors by implementing them and checking the error on a test set.
In the AI for Scientific Research specialization, we'll learn how to use AI in scientific situations to discover trends and patterns within datasets. Course 1 teaches a little bit about the Python language as it relates to data science. We'll share some existing libraries to help analyze your datasets. By the end of the course, you'll apply a classification model to predict the presence or absence of heart disease from a patient's health data. Course 2 covers the complete machine learning pipeline, from reading in, cleaning, and transforming data to running basic and advanced machine learning algorithms.In the final project, we'll apply our skills to compare different machine learning models in Python. In Course 3, we will build on our knowledge of basic models and explore more advanced AI techniques. We’ll describe the differences between the two techniques and explore how they differ. Then, we’ll complete a project predicting similarity between health patients using random forests. In Course 4, a capstone project course, we'll compare genome sequences of COVID-19 mutations to identify potential areas a drug therapy can look to target. By the end, you'll be well on your way to discovering ways to combat disease with genome sequencing.
