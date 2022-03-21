By Luca S•
Mar 20, 2022
The course contains many external links, some of which are accessible only upon (paid) membership after a certain number of free views. Other links redirect to Wikipedia; less high-level reading and more hands-on exercises would be beneficial. Also, there were a few mistakes in the instructions of one of the programming assignments. Most of the content is accessible to beginners, but at times it seemed much harder. All in all, the course does provide a good general understanding of the main methods in ML.