Drug Hunting: The Science of Making New Medicines Specialization
Novartis

Understanding Drug Discovery and Development

Taught in English

Erland Stevens, PhD
W. Ross Tracey, PhD
Douglas S. Auld, PhD

Instructors: Erland Stevens, PhD

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will learn the science and considerations behind the complex, challenging, and iterative hunt for novel new medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Preclinical topics such as drug targets, molecular libraries, screening, assays, drug optimization, structure-activity relationships, pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety, and formulation will be covered.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

May 2024

May 2024

Introduction to Drug Hunting

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

  • The different steps of preclinical drug discovery and clinical trials; introduction to the subject of drug hunting.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Discovery

Targets, Assays & Screening

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Promising compounds used in the hunt for novel drugs.  Types of assays & methods used to screen molecule libraries.  Methods for hit validation.

Pharmacokinetics

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Discovery

Preclinical Safety

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Development

Lead Selection & Optimization

Course 58 hours

What you'll learn

Pre-formulation

Course 68 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Discovery

Instructors

Erland Stevens, PhD
6 Courses62 learners
W. Ross Tracey, PhD
Novartis
6 Courses62 learners
Douglas S. Auld, PhD
Novartis
6 Courses62 learners

Offered by

Novartis

