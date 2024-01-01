Profile

Douglas S. Auld, PhD

Associate Director, Discovery Sciences, Biomedical Research, Novartis

    Dr. Auld completed his Ph.D. at University of North Carolina in the Dept. of Chemistry with Prof. Gary J. Pielak and post-doctoral training at MIT with Prof. Paul Schimmel. Doug joined Pharmacopeia in Princeton NJ at an early stage and helped build this company that used combinatorial chemistry and ultra-HTS to enable drug discovery. In 2004, Dr. Auld was hired to help start the NIH Chemical Genomics Center (NCGC). At the NCGC he worked to establish a center of scientific excellence that helped initiate the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. He was awarded the U.S. National Institutes of Health Merit Award for “Outstanding leadership in establishing the NIH Chemical Genomics Center” in 2006. Dr. Auld joined Novartis Biomedical Research (NBR) located in 2010. At NBR his lab provides assay development expertise and innovative technologies to support drug development. He has authored over 110 scientific publications and has lectured world-wide.

    Introduction to Drug Hunting

    Lead Selection & Optimization

    Pharmacokinetics

    Pre-formulation

    Preclinical Safety

    Targets, Assays & Screening

