Learn essential skills in cancer biology, cancer metastasis, and prostate cancer, that will enable you to develop a deeper understanding of the impact of cancer on the human body.
What you will learn
An introduction to the biology of cancer
The biology behind the steps in cancer metastasis
How to define risk factors for prostate cancer
The stages and treatment for prostate cancer
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to identify the major types of cancer worldwide, describe how genes contribute to the risk and growth of cancer, and describe the ten cellular hallmarks of cancer. Learners will also describe uncontrolled cell division as well as mutation, neoangiogenesis and their roles in tumor formation. From this learners will be introduced to prostate cancer and be able to list the risk factors. Specifically, you will examine how prostate cancer is found, diagnosed, staged, and treated.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to the Biology of Cancer
Over 500,000 people in the United States and over 8 million people worldwide are dying every year from cancer. As people live longer, the incidence of cancer is rising worldwide and the disease is expected to strike over 20 million people annually by 2030. This open course is designed for people who would like to develop an understanding of cancer and how it is prevented, diagnosed, and treated.
Understanding Cancer Metastasis
Over 500,000 people in the United States and over 8 million people worldwide are dying from cancer every year. As people live longer, the incidence of cancer is rising worldwide, and the disease is expected to strike over 20 million people annually by 2030.
Understanding Prostate Cancer
Welcome to Understanding Prostate Cancer. My name is Ken Pienta, Professor of Urology and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. I have been studying prostate cancer and treating patients with prostate cancer for over 25 years.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
