Dr. Pienta has international expertise in the development of novel chemotherapeutic programs for prostate cancer. Dr. Pienta has championed the concept that translational research is often best accomplished by multi-disciplinary teams of scientists and clinicians. The success of these endeavors led to the receipt of the 2007 first annual American Association for Cancer Research Team Science Award. He is the author of more than 300 peer-reviewed articles, and been the principle investigator on numerous local and national clinical trials. Throughout his career, Dr. Pienta has effectively mentored over 40 students, residents, and fellows to successful careers in medicine.