Over 500,000 people in the United States and over 8 million people worldwide are dying from cancer every year. As people live longer, the incidence of cancer is rising worldwide, and the disease is expected to strike over 20 million people annually by 2030.
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
History and Overview of Metastasis
In this first module, we'll concentrate on the history and overview of metastasis and give you a flavor of how cancer is defined as well as some of the history surrounding how we began to understand metastasis.
Primary Tumor Growth and Neoangiogenesis
In this module, we'll focus on uncontrolled cell division, which is a defining property of cancer, as well as mutation and neoangiogenesis and their roles in tumor formation. We'll also take a look at a primary tumor microenvironment and its component cell types.
EMT / Invasion / Intravasation
During this module, we'll turn our attention to the next steps after the initial primary tumor formation, epithelial to mesenchymal transition of cancer cells, and local tumor invasion and intravasation into blood or lymph vessels.
Survival in the Circulation and Extravasation
We'll now take a close look at cancer survival within the circulation, the role of the circulatory system in metastasis, the genetic determinants of metastatic potential, signalling mechanisms, chemokines, the dock and lock hypothesis, and extravasation.
Dormancy and Secondary Tumor Growth
In this module, we'll focus on dormancy and secondary tumor growth and how they contribute to the lethality of cancer.
Morbidity and Mortality Associated with Metastasis
In the previous modules, we've looked closely at the sequential steps of metastasis and some of the biology of how metastasis occurs. Now, we'll turn our attention to morbidity and mortality, or in other words, how cancer hurts and kills people.
Reviews
It's a very thorough course. It not only is informative but is very insightful. I shall recommend this course to every individual who is curious to know more about cancer.
I just love this team. They are so much proficient in their respective fields. I wish to meet all of them at some point in time of my life. Thank you for this awesome course.
This course is completely informative and easily understandable for the beginners especially. Thanks to Coursera and John Hopkins University for the wonderful course.
That's was Avery good experience on the course it's really beneficial and very helpful and I want to thank doctors that had taken apart in explaining cancer metastasis thanks very much
The healthcare system is a rapidly evolving field with new research leading to advancements in medicine. Developed at Johns Hopkins University and led by top-ranked Hopkins faculty and cancer experts, this specialization on Cancer Biology focuses on the basics of cancer biology, how cancer metastasis occurs, and specifically, screening guidelines for prostate cancer, the most common cancer in American men.
