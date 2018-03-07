MS
Jul 1, 2020
A big thanks to John Hopkins University for this course the faculty of this university is one of the best faculty i have ever seen all things are much clear and confidential.\n\nOnce again Thanks.
RW
Jun 3, 2018
It is a beautifully designed course. it never gets boring. The best part is that you can learn at your own pace. Thank you all the instructors and Coursera for making the content available.
By Dekel W•
Mar 7, 2018
I have completed more than a few courses on Coursera and I can assure you that this course has the poorest production I have ever seen.
All instructors read their scripts in a very boring, sloppy and incoherent style. The amount of effort you need to put in just to understand the lecturers is astounding.
Several questions (end of videos and exams) seemed completely irrelevant and some were written very poorly.
The exams added NO extra value to the course, all questions were copied from the videos. This is unfortunate because the exams could be a powerful tool to challenge students to use the knowledge they have just acquired.
Video editing was very sloppy at times. At points it seems as if the editor had a stroke.
And the worst part, I could've guessed more than half of the course material just with my very basic understanding of biology. Don't make a 3 week course if that is far less time than needed. The course basically gives you many general concepts without delving an inch deeper.
In my opinion it is ridiculous that you have to pay in order to get a grade on a course as bad as this. I probably won't do a John Hopkins course on Coursera anytime soon.
By RAJ W•
Jun 4, 2018
It is a beautifully designed course. it never gets boring. The best part is that you can learn at your own pace. Thank you all the instructors and Coursera for making the content available.
By Veena C N•
May 15, 2020
This course helped me a lot to understand cancer metastasis. I appreciate the efforts of all the lecturers here to give such a simple yet detailed knowledge of such a difficult topic. I learned a lot of things i would not normally have learned in a regular school/college classes. Thankyou!
By Manjeet S•
Jul 2, 2020
A big thanks to John Hopkins University for this course the faculty of this university is one of the best faculty i have ever seen all things are much clear and confidential.
Once again Thanks.
By Mahmoud A•
Jan 13, 2017
That's was Avery good experience on the course it's really beneficial and very helpful and I want to thank doctors that had taken apart in explaining cancer metastasis thanks very much
By Sandra G•
Oct 10, 2020
I really enjoy and learnt a lot from the course. In my general point of view I hope you can include more about the cancer stem cells and metastasis. In the case of the part of “Understanding the lymphatic system” hope you can share the slides with the students so we can follow when we are on a device where we cannot visualize them (that sometimes is the case, you listen/read the course material while traveling or when you have “free time” on your cellphone). I appreciate a lot the experiences you shared with us about the clinical point of view. Thank you so much!
By HJP H•
Jun 2, 2018
I want to send a warm thank you to the creators and presenters of this course. For me, interested in the subject but not an initiated expert, it offered the right level of detail. You touched on areas of complexity and research-uncertainty, and illustrated that with a couple of examples. For me, it work educationaly very well. It is a pity that the course exams can no longer be taken without paying for the certificate. Since the marking of the exams is an automated process, why can this not remain free of cost (don't need a certificate).
By Ikhtiar U I•
Jun 18, 2020
Every part of the course was well taught and delivered! Very detailed for some lectures which have provided an interesting insight into the subject of cancer metastasis. A lot of knowledge has been gained by joining this course. The best part of the lectures was that each lecturer had discussed and given out several critical questions which are still yet to be discovered in the field of cancer research. Gives an opportunity to whoever took the course to delve deeper on these questions and provide possible solutions. Overall, a very well delivered course!
By Tony T•
Jan 9, 2017
The lecture and quizzes were very acceptable and I truly learned a lot from this short course. I have tried starting a few courses before and noticed that there was a huge disconnect between test material and lectures; this course was not like those. I am starting another by JHU at the moment and strongly recommend this to anyone who wants to learn more about cancer. If you are an undergrad like me, this is a nice bio 1 review of cell cycle and other things and their applications to cancer as well.
By Chelsea M V B F R•
Jul 25, 2020
This course was very informative and aggregator as student and professional! The content was of great relevance and excellent for demystifying a disease so cruel and so common, allowing understand the cancer under several points of views and under a analytical and critical optic, besides to be acessible and taking recent informations about cancer's incidence, future researches and treatments obstacles.
This course really piqued my interest in this area and I am very grateful for this possibility!
By ROHIT N•
May 16, 2020
I take this moment to thank the collaborative work of Coursera and John Hopkins University that helped me understanding cancer," the emperor of all maladies" from the fundamentals to its depth. I also express my gratitude to Prof. Kenneth J Pienta, Jalani Zarif, Sarah Amend, Haley Axelrod and Kenneth Valkenburg for their hard work in designing this course and making it engaging. I wish to learn more about cancer from your team in future and contribute to the global wellbeing.
By Mykhailo T•
Mar 23, 2020
Brief but informative course, well structured and to the point! I am thankful to Prof Pienta and hope to find more upcoming related courses soon. It would be great to see a bit more advanced courses covering precision medicine in cancer treatment, biomarkers (e.g. NTRK genes, FGFRs, BRCA1/2 and how they work with PARP inhibitors etc.). I believe that such a course would find its broad audience including people who work in clinical trials, MSc students and many others.
By Menwin A A•
Jul 22, 2018
This Course should be very highly recommended, for both budding oncologists and cancer researchers alike. Given the consistent role of metastasis in cancer mortality, the lessons gleaned here will be invaluable for generating insights into how to provide the best possible care for the patients.
Additionally, for the oncological medical setting, this could serve as an eye-opener on the importance of finding a way to achieve the Early Detection of Cancer.
By Pancheng W•
Apr 7, 2019
This course helps me a lot in knowing the steps of cancer metastasis. It not only helps me reviewing my knowledge but also teaching me a lot of knowledge I never learned before. All the teachers are very nice and they can teach the concepts clearly. I hope there will be more students interested in cancer registering and learning this course. Meanwhile, I'd like to show my great respect and wishes for all the teachers in this course.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 25, 2021
This course is a nice distillation of the current concepts regarding cancer metastasis - a phenomenon that is, more often than not, a death sentence that modern medicine can still only delay but not overturn. While I think that cancer researchers and care practitioners will find little practical value from the material, casual learners, college students and beginning graduate students will appreciate the introductory content.
By Jessica S•
Apr 2, 2017
Excellent overview of cancer metastasis. The class struck a good balance between large, broad concepts and specific details. I liked the combination of 2 quizzes for each week. Maybe it was just psychological, but I felt like I was getting a lot done. All instructors were easy to understand in their teaching approach. After completing the course I feel I have a basic understanding of how cancer metastasizes.
By Dr A S•
May 2, 2020
Dear Prof. It is really very informative lecture series. Congratulation to you and your team from my side. I am Dr Ankit Sharma from India Cancer Researcher. It will be nice if you can add in this course the hallmark of cancer (Weinberg) That will be make this more effective. wish you all the best. Wish to meet you in future.
Ankit Sharma
Breast Cancer Researcher
Ankit.lifesciences@gmail.com
By Lana K•
Sep 3, 2021
Thank you very much for the valuable information you delivered to us throughout this course. It's been a highly beneficial and interesting course that I enjoyed every lecture and every minute of it. Also, this course enhanced my critical thinking and helped me find out what are the exact research interests that I'm going to focus on in my future graduate studies.
By Susan H•
Apr 24, 2017
A very informative course that I highly recommend. Great explanations of a lot of terminology used when speaking or reading about cancer. I would love to see courses that go more in-depth about cytokines or cancer syndromes. This is the second J.H.U. course that I've taken about cancer and now I plan on taking the Prostate Cancer course, as well.
By Kishan P•
Jun 18, 2020
The course really helped me to understand the steps involved in the metastases of cancer.
The course instructors have a deepened understanding & experience of this subject; which is literally showed up during the sessions.
This really sowed the seed of cancer research in me. Thanks for creating such courses to COURSERA & JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY .
By Chaltan Y•
Oct 6, 2021
The courses offered here are excellent, and completion of the courses really adds extraordinary color to my profile. I'll be happy to take some more courses from John Hopkins University in the future. Also, the lecturers of this specialization are excellent. Moreover, this specialization truely matches my inquisitiveness about cancer biology.
By Lahan C•
Mar 25, 2021
A special thanks to the professors of Johns Hopkins University and Coursera for putting forward this course.Understanding Cancer Metastasis is a very informative course and enlightens one on how cancer spreads from a primary site to distant organs in our body and has been a fatal disease in the past,present and will be in the future.
By Otilia B•
Sep 27, 2017
Sarah, Gilani, Haley but, to me, especially Professor Ken's spirit and enthusiasm about the subject has been amazing :-) A BIG thank you to the whole team and I hope to be able to listen to Ken in the future as well, and I'm really looking forward to Haley having her own course available soon, she's great, a true role model for me!
By Elena E•
Mar 12, 2021
I highly recommend this course not only to all medical students but to the cancer patients, too, so they can take control of their life and understand that they can change the macroenvironment of their cancer every single day. Modern medicine is limited in cancer treatment. We need to learn more about public health beyond drugs.
By Ricardo A T Z•
Jan 13, 2022
It was the best cancer course I've ever taken. The dept of the subjects was just what I needed to understand at a molecular and cellular level the origin of cancer, metastatisis and the mortality it causes. Congratulations to all the team. Ricardo Terminel-Zaragoza, clinical nutritionist specialized in cancer patients.