Medical Terminology Specialization
Develop your skills in medical terminology. Identify word parts (prefixes, suffixes, and roots) and abbreviations commonly used in the medical field, read and understand health records, and identify terms associated with all 10 major organ systems.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete 3 final assessments throughout the specialization to test their skills in medical language through fun activities and real-life examples. They are also given the option to present their skills in communicating within a medical setting.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Medical Terminology I
This course will discuss the importance of learning medical language as well as introduce basic word parts and concepts applied in medical terminology. We will also learn about common organization and terms seen in medical records before moving into system-specific terms for the integumentary system (skin), musculoskeletal system (muscles and bones), and urinary (kidneys).
Medical Terminology II
This is the second course of the Medical Terminology specialization. It builds on the basic concepts of medical terminology with the introduction of new roots, terms, and abbreviations specific to the endocrine system (hormones). The body's transportation and defense systems (cardiovascular, blood, and lymphatic) will also be covered as well as the respiratory system (lungs).
Medical Terminology III
This final course finishes the comprehensive examination of medical terminology by introducing new roots, terms, and abbreviations related to the remaining body systems: nervous (brain, spinal cord, and nerves) and special senses (eyes and ears), digestive, and reproductive.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
