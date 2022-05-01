By Anam R•
May 1, 2022
I am really thankful to the Yale Medschool team for facilitating me to complete such an amazing course for free. I would request them to please look into my performance and allow me to attend other courses for free since I am a student and currently unemployed. I wish to come to Yale School of Medicine once I'll have the finances and meet my teachers in person!!
By kostekelaine•
Jan 15, 2022
The video dissections are extremelly helpful for anyone who´s learning anatomy, well done !
By BUDHARAJU A V V•
May 2, 2022
it was very informative and have done good work with dissection
By Connor W•
May 5, 2022
Really enjoyed cadaver learning.
By Diane D•
May 4, 2022
Very Good.