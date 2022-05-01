Chevron Left
Back to Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Extremities

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Extremities by Yale University

4.8
stars
18 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

This course has two main parts, one for the lower extremity and the other for the upper extremity. We will show how the various systems that supply and organize the limb control its function. There are a set of introductory lectures which will allow more experienced students to refresh their knowledge of the limbs and a guide to those with less experience. These lectures will be followed by detailed dissections of the extremities emphasizing locomotion for the lower extremities and hand positioning and function for the upper extremities. This course is part 2/4 in the Yale Human Anatomy Specialization....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Extremities

By Anam R

May 1, 2022

I am really thankful to the Yale Medschool team for facilitating me to complete such an amazing course for free. I would request them to please look into my performance and allow me to attend other courses for free since I am a student and currently unemployed. I wish to come to Yale School of Medicine once I'll have the finances and meet my teachers in person!!

By kostekelaine

Jan 15, 2022

The video dissections are extremelly helpful for anyone who´s learning anatomy, well done !

By BUDHARAJU A V V

May 2, 2022

it was very informative and have done good work with dissection

By Connor W

May 5, 2022

Really enjoyed cadaver learning.

By Diane D

May 4, 2022

Very Good.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder