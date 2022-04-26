About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic Biology

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Anatomy
  • radiography
  • Medicine
  • human anatomy
Intermediate Level

Basic Biology

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Radiology

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Chest Radiology

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Abdomen Radiology

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Pelvis Radiology

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)

