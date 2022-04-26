This course teaches learners the underlying principles behind conventional radiography, computerized axial tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound. The radiology of chest, abdomen, pelvis, extremities, spine and brain are taught in this course using a combination of lectures and extensive practical activities and assessments.
Visualizing the Living Body: Diagnostic ImagingYale University
About this Course
Basic Biology
Skills you will gain
- Anatomy
- radiography
- Medicine
- human anatomy
Basic Biology
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Radiology
In this module you'll learn the principles of diagnostic imaging, be introduced to conventional radiography, computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Chest Radiology
This module covers chest radiology, CT of chest, and an introduction to chest radiology pathology
Abdomen Radiology
This module covers normal CT anatomy of the abdomen, renal anatomy, colon cancer, and renal neoplasm
Pelvis Radiology
This module covers normal pelvic imaging, normal male pelvis imaging, normal female pelvis imaging,
Reviews
- 5 stars80%
- 4 stars20%
TOP REVIEWS FROM VISUALIZING THE LIVING BODY: DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING
one of the best online courses. very educational, easy to follow, and well thought through. many thanks to all who contributed
Good material, sometime image is 2D cant descript best
Great course. One should have a good underlying knowledge of anatomy to then see how these structues are visualized with various modes of imaging. I learned a lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.