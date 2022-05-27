KH
Apr 26, 2022
Great course. One should have a good underlying knowledge of anatomy to then see how these structues are visualized with various modes of imaging. I learned a lot.
LH
May 20, 2022
one of the best online courses. very educational, easy to follow, and well thought through. many thanks to all who contributed
By 박서희•
May 26, 2022
Dear Dr. Charles Duncan and Dr. William B. Stewart, Thank you so much. You have a great sense of mind which makes studies so fun and easier. I had a great learning experience under your shelter where you taught with great passion and skill. You have abundant knowledge which made us learn everything in the easiest form.
By Kermit H•
Apr 27, 2022
Great course. One should have a good underlying knowledge of anatomy to then see how these structues are visualized with various modes of imaging. I learned a lot.
By Lena H•
May 21, 2022
one of the best online courses. very educational, easy to follow, and well thought through. many thanks to all who contributed
By Jude C N•
May 4, 2022
This is a great course! Absolutely fantatstic.
By ammar.alli1357@gmail.com•
May 28, 2022
Very helpful and informative
By Sherman L•
May 19, 2022
Good material, sometime image is 2D cant descript best
By MEDJMADJ N•
May 23, 2022
good progress