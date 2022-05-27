Chevron Left
This course teaches learners the underlying principles behind conventional radiography, computerized axial tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound. The radiology of chest, abdomen, pelvis, extremities, spine and brain are taught in this course using a combination of lectures and extensive practical activities and assessments. By the end of the course you will be able to: Describe the principles of conventional radiography, CT MRI and ultrasound Describe systematic approaches to imaging interpretation Describe the use of windowing in CT Describe sequences in MRI and their relevance. This course is part 4/4 in the Yale Human Anatomy Specialization. Topics covered in the lectures include: Introductions to conventional radiography, computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), chest radiology, CT of chest, chest radiology: introduction to pathology, normal CT anatomy of the abdomen, renal anatomy, colon cancer, renal neoplasm, normal pelvic imaging, normal male pelvis imaging, normal female pelvis imaging, radiology of the upper extremities, radiology of the lower extremities, musculoskeletal imaging modalities, introduction to spine radiographs, skull radiography, brain CT imaging fundamentals, brain CT imaging pathology, brain: magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and brain MRI pathology...

KH

Apr 26, 2022

Great course. One should have a good underlying knowledge of anatomy to then see how these structues are visualized with various modes of imaging. I learned a lot.

LH

May 20, 2022

one of the best online courses. very educational, easy to follow, and well thought through. many thanks to all who contributed

By 박서희

May 26, 2022

Dear Dr. Charles Duncan and Dr. William B. Stewart, Thank you so much. You have a great sense of mind which makes studies so fun and easier. I had a great learning experience under your shelter where you taught with great passion and skill. You have abundant knowledge which made us learn everything in the easiest form.

By Kermit H

Apr 27, 2022

G​reat course. One should have a good underlying knowledge of anatomy to then see how these structues are visualized with various modes of imaging. I learned a lot.

By Lena H

May 21, 2022

o​ne of the best online courses. very educational, easy to follow, and well thought through. many thanks to all who contributed

By Jude C N

May 4, 2022

This is a great course! Absolutely fantatstic.

By ammar.alli1357@gmail.com

May 28, 2022

Very helpful and informative

By Sherman L

May 19, 2022

Good material, sometime image is 2D cant descript best

By MEDJMADJ N

May 23, 2022

good progress

