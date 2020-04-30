Welcome! In this course learners will develop expertise in basic magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) physics and principles and gain knowledge of many different data acquisition strategies in MRI. In particular, learners will get to know what is magnetic resonance phenomenon, how magnetic resonance signals are generated, how an image can be formulated using MRI, how soft tissue contrast can change with imaging parameters. Also introduced will be MR imaging sequences of spin echo, gradient echo, fast spin echo, echo planar imaging, inversion recovery, etc.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
1 Overview of MRI
Welcome! This first week you will be introduced to the course and key principles of mri. You will learn what is mri and the major components of mri.
2 Mag Reson Phenomenon
This week, you will explore what is magnetic resonance phenomeon. We will also guide you to what is relaxation and how RF apply to cause magnetic resonance.
3 Signal Processing Theory
In this module, you will learn signal processing theory. You will be exposed to the most important concepts in mri which contain fourier transform and nyquist sampling therom.
4 MR IMAGE FORMATION
In lecture 4, we will expose you to how to sequence gradient pulses to get an mr image. You will also learn about sequence gradient pulses which include slice selection, frequency encoding and phase encoding.
The course was great , Specially the method of teaching by dear Mr sung . At all it was an excellent experience that lead to learning many thing about MRI .
provides good knowledge of MRI function. this is not a fundamental course this is a bit advanced. good knowledge of calculus is needed
Excellent course. I used to work in MRI in late 80s so I wanted to review the material and update my knowledge. The course served my purpose. Thank you Prof. Sung-Hong Park!
Class was very good.Got more ideas and basic concepts about MRI
