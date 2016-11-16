Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) is the most widely used technique for investigating the living, functioning human brain as people perform tasks and experience mental states. It is a convergence point for multidisciplinary work from many disciplines. Psychologists, statisticians, physicists, computer scientists, neuroscientists, medical researchers, behavioral scientists, engineers, public health researchers, biologists, and others are coming together to advance our understanding of the human mind and brain. This course covers the analysis of Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) data. It is a continuation of the course “Principles of fMRI, Part 1”.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Week 1
This week we will discuss psychological and behavioral inference, as well as advanced experimental design.
Week 2
This week we will continue with advanced experimental design, and also discuss advanced GLM modeling.
Week 3
This week we will focus on brain connectivity.
Week 4
This week we will focus on multi-voxel pattern analysis.
The course was ery good, I wish it also included working with sample fmri data.
Similar to the first installment of the series. I found this course enlightening and easily digestible, especially considering the advance material it discusses. Overall enjoyable experience.
Excellent courses, very useful. Worth enrolling and purchasing.
Excellent, thorough explanation of the computations and theory underlying fMRI analysis. I particularly enjoyed the emphasis on MVPA. Thanks!
This specialization combines the strength of 4 different neuroscience courses into a cohesive learning experience. Taught by Johns Hopkins University, it begins with fundamental neuroscience concepts for neuroimaging. Neuroimaging methods are used with increasing frequency in clinical practice and basic research. Starting with the neuroanatomy of the brain, it then moves into principles of neuroimaging, including experimental design in neuroimaging, functional connectivity MRI, diffusion tensor imaging and spectroscopy imaging.
