AJ
Nov 11, 2018
Similar to the first installment of the series. I found this course enlightening and easily digestible, especially considering the advance material it discusses. Overall enjoyable experience.
FS
May 9, 2018
Comprehensive, Informative & exciting course... highly recommended for Psychiatrists, or any mental health professionals interested in neuropsychiatry and neuroscience !
By Jordan M•
May 2, 2018
Lot of information. Almost no useful instruction. I saw that the instructors knew about lots of cool things. I did not learn how to do any of those cool things.
By Omkar C•
Nov 17, 2016
The course was ery good, I wish it also included working with sample fmri data.
By Richard K•
Jan 3, 2017
Pretty good lectures that touch on many aspects of fmri but doesn't really get into enough details to really learn about the difficulties with this methodology. Would be nice if they had some real data processing exercises to demonstrate someof the concepts.
By Brandy R•
Feb 18, 2017
Disappointed that it's all theory and no application. I know there are a ton of differeint fMRI processing pipelines, but even just to walk through one would be much more useful.
By seyed s m z•
Aug 6, 2019
Sometimes hard to follow.
By Ian F•
Jul 30, 2019
Excellent, thorough explanation of the computations and theory underlying fMRI analysis. I particularly enjoyed the emphasis on MVPA. Thanks!
By Dr. B S K•
Jul 26, 2021
Way too much advanced statistics. This course is meant for those who have a PhD in statistics.
By Khoa M•
Sep 26, 2021
Thank you Professors Tor Wager and Martin Lindquist for the past 2 courses. This part 2 is definitely more challenging for someone with little Data Science background like me. I definitely have to take up more data science courses to appreciate the content here. Nevertheless, I'm excited for the last course of the series.
By Getentey•
May 31, 2020
This is an excellent familiarization of the fMRI data analysis algorithm and a detailed extension course of fMRI-1. This course gives the insight of fMRI data processing related mathematics also. Hope, it will helpful for farther study.
By Hironaka I•
Aug 8, 2016
Superb!
Easy to comprehend, good lecture.
I would recommend our students to take these lectures.
I would wish part3 focused on network analysis.
Thank you for providing us the clue to fMRI analysis.
Hironaka Igarashi
By Dadarkforce•
Nov 12, 2018
By Feras A A H A S•
May 10, 2018
By 田云•
Jun 10, 2018
Just amazing! It helps me a lot. I will recommend it to everyone working with me in the college. And these two teachers are lovely! Thanks!
By Janzaib M•
May 24, 2019
Very good course. Best week is the last week. Its does a good overview of fMRI Statistical analysis and design of experiments.
By Pablo A•
Sep 29, 2016
Thanks a lot, both curses were very interesting and will help a lot in future research!
By Peter M•
Jan 15, 2019
Excellent courses, very useful. Worth enrolling and purchasing.
By Jinyi K•
Feb 12, 2019
Great course and demonstration with real research examples.
By Francesco C•
Jun 9, 2017
Very interesting. I liked very much the last bit on MVPA.
By Cibele B•
Feb 1, 2018
You guys are amazing!! Excellent course!!
By Theodor R•
Sep 2, 2018
Thank you again guys for your work!
By Yanlei W•
Jul 23, 2017
Very useful and interesting
By Musa Y•
Mar 28, 2021
very god ,thanks
By BARAKA L M•
Jun 5, 2020
It`s awesome
By Yacila I D A•
Jan 4, 2017
Excellent!