Learner Reviews & Feedback for Principles of fMRI 2 by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
213 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) is the most widely used technique for investigating the living, functioning human brain as people perform tasks and experience mental states. It is a convergence point for multidisciplinary work from many disciplines. Psychologists, statisticians, physicists, computer scientists, neuroscientists, medical researchers, behavioral scientists, engineers, public health researchers, biologists, and others are coming together to advance our understanding of the human mind and brain. This course covers the analysis of Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) data. It is a continuation of the course “Principles of fMRI, Part 1”....

Top reviews

AJ

Nov 11, 2018

Similar to the first installment of the series. I found this course enlightening and easily digestible, especially considering the advance material it discusses. Overall enjoyable experience.

FS

May 9, 2018

Comprehensive, Informative & exciting course... highly recommended for Psychiatrists, or any mental health professionals interested in neuropsychiatry and neuroscience !

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for Principles of fMRI 2

By Jordan M

May 2, 2018

Lot of information. Almost no useful instruction. I saw that the instructors knew about lots of cool things. I did not learn how to do any of those cool things.

By Omkar C

Nov 17, 2016

The course was ery good, I wish it also included working with sample fmri data.

By Richard K

Jan 3, 2017

Pretty good lectures that touch on many aspects of fmri but doesn't really get into enough details to really learn about the difficulties with this methodology. Would be nice if they had some real data processing exercises to demonstrate someof the concepts.

By Brandy R

Feb 18, 2017

Disappointed that it's all theory and no application. I know there are a ton of differeint fMRI processing pipelines, but even just to walk through one would be much more useful.

By seyed s m z

Aug 6, 2019

Sometimes hard to follow.

By Ian F

Jul 30, 2019

Excellent, thorough explanation of the computations and theory underlying fMRI analysis. I particularly enjoyed the emphasis on MVPA. Thanks!

By Dr. B S K

Jul 26, 2021

Way too much advanced statistics. This course is meant for those who have a PhD in statistics.

By Khoa M

Sep 26, 2021

Thank you Professors Tor Wager and Martin Lindquist for the past 2 courses. This part 2 is definitely more challenging for someone with little Data Science background like me. I definitely have to take up more data science courses to appreciate the content here. Nevertheless, I'm excited for the last course of the series.

By Getentey

May 31, 2020

This is an excellent familiarization of the fMRI data analysis algorithm and a detailed extension course of fMRI-1. This course gives the insight of fMRI data processing related mathematics also. Hope, it will helpful for farther study.

By Hironaka I

Aug 8, 2016

Superb!

Easy to comprehend, good lecture.

I would recommend our students to take these lectures.

I would wish part3 focused on network analysis.

Thank you for providing us the clue to fMRI analysis.

Hironaka Igarashi

By Dadarkforce

Nov 12, 2018

By Feras A A H A S

May 10, 2018

By 田云

Jun 10, 2018

Just amazing! It helps me a lot. I will recommend it to everyone working with me in the college. And these two teachers are lovely! Thanks!

By Janzaib M

May 24, 2019

Very good course. Best week is the last week. Its does a good overview of fMRI Statistical analysis and design of experiments.

By Pablo A

Sep 29, 2016

Thanks a lot, both curses were very interesting and will help a lot in future research!

By Peter M

Jan 15, 2019

Excellent courses, very useful. Worth enrolling and purchasing.

By Jinyi K

Feb 12, 2019

Great course and demonstration with real research examples.

By Francesco C

Jun 9, 2017

Very interesting. I liked very much the last bit on MVPA.

By Cibele B

Feb 1, 2018

You guys are amazing!! Excellent course!!

By Theodor R

Sep 2, 2018

Thank you again guys for your work!

By Yanlei W

Jul 23, 2017

Very useful and interesting

By Musa Y

Mar 28, 2021

very god ,thanks

By BARAKA L M

Jun 5, 2020

It`s awesome

By Yacila I D A

Jan 4, 2017

Excellent!

