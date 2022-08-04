About this Specialization

This specialization combines the strength of 4 different neuroscience courses into a cohesive learning experience. Taught by Johns Hopkins University, it begins with fundamental neuroscience concepts for neuroimaging. Neuroimaging methods are used with increasing frequency in clinical practice and basic research. Starting with the neuroanatomy of the brain, it then moves into principles of neuroimaging, including experimental design in neuroimaging, functional connectivity MRI, diffusion tensor imaging and spectroscopy imaging. The specialization then continues with two courses that focus on Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, one of the most widely used techniques for investigating the living, functioning human brain as people perform tasks and experience mental states, and a convergence point for multidisciplinary work. To conclude, the specialization moves into implementation of neurohacking using the R programming language, with the associated packages to perform data manipulation, processing, and analysis of neuroimaging data, using publicly available structural MRI.
Fundamental Neuroscience for Neuroimaging

Principles of fMRI 1

Principles of fMRI 2

Introduction to Neurohacking In R

