- Experiment
- Neuroscience
- R Programming
- Image Processing
- Statistics
- Statistical Analysis
- Statistical Model
- Preprocessor
- Brain
- Neurology
Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization
Familiarize yourself with fundamental concepts in neuroscience, like Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), neurohacking (in R), and neuroimaging.
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn about fMRI data design, structure and acquisition.
Familiarize yourself with fMRI Artifacts and types of noise.
Learn how to read/write images of the brain in NIfTI format.
Learn about Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will go from fMRI data design, structure and acquisition to using the R programming language (https://cran.r-project.org/) and its associated package to perform manipulation, processing, and analysis of neuroimaging data. Specifically, you will learn how to read/write images of the brain in NIfTI format, visualize and explore these images, perform inhomogeneity correction, brain extraction, and image registration (within a subject and to a template).
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamental Neuroscience for Neuroimaging
Principles of fMRI 1
Principles of fMRI 2
Introduction to Neurohacking In R
Instructors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.