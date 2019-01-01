Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Sweeney

Rice Academy Postdoctoral Fellow

    Bio

    Dr. Elizabeth Sweeney earned her PhD from the Biostatistics department at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, under the supervision of Dr. Ciprian Crainiceanu at Johns Hopkins and Dr. Russell Shinohara at the University of Pennsylvania. Elizabeth’s PhD research has made contributions to the improved analysis of neuroimaging data, as evidenced by numerous publications, presentations, and patents. Elizabeth’s interest in this area began with a traineeship at the Nation Institute of Neurological Disease and Stroke, where she did research in Dr. Daniel Reich’s lab on image analysis in multiple sclerosis. Elizabeth is passionate about both research and teaching. Elizabeth has co-taught a number of tutorials and courses on neuroimage data analysis. She also taught and introductory biostatistics course to masters of public health students at the American University of Armenia. Elizabeth now works on imaging in Alzheimer's disease at Rice University as a Rice Academy Postdoctoral Fellow. With mentors Dr. Genevera Allen of Rice Statistics and Dr. Joshua Shulman of the Baylor College of Medicine Neurology, Elizabeth is working to develop neuroimaging, epidemiological, and genetic biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease.

    Courses

    Introduction to Neurohacking In R

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder