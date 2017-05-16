Neurohacking describes how to use the R programming language (https://cran.r-project.org/) and its associated package to perform manipulation, processing, and analysis of neuroimaging data. We focus on publicly-available structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). We discuss concepts such as inhomogeneity correction, image registration, and image visualization.
Johns Hopkins University
Introduction
Neuroimaging: Formats and Visualization
In this section, we will discuss different formats that brain images come in, as well as some of the commonly done magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.
Image Processing
In this section, we will discuss the steps done to process brain MRI data. We will discuss inhomogeneity correction, brain extraction or skull stripping, and various image registration techniques.
Extended Image Processing
In this section, we will discuss the different types of registration and how one would go through processing a multi-sequence MRI scan, as well as wrapper functions that make the process much easier. We also cover interactive exploration of brain image data and tissue-level (white/gray matter and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)) segmentation from a T1-weighted image.
About the Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization
This specialization combines the strength of 4 different neuroscience courses into a cohesive learning experience. Taught by Johns Hopkins University, it begins with fundamental neuroscience concepts for neuroimaging. Neuroimaging methods are used with increasing frequency in clinical practice and basic research. Starting with the neuroanatomy of the brain, it then moves into principles of neuroimaging, including experimental design in neuroimaging, functional connectivity MRI, diffusion tensor imaging and spectroscopy imaging.
