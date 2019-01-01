Dr. John Muschelli earned his PhD from the Biostatistics Department at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, under the supervision of Dr. Ciprian Crainiceanu. John's PhD research consisted of software development of R packages, education of analytic techniques, and analysis of data, primarily neuroimaging data from patients who have had a stroke. John is passionate about research, education, and software development, primarily in R. He has co-taught week-long courses introducing users to R programming as well as courses and tutorials in neuroimage data analysis. He is now an Assistant Scientist in the Biostatistics Department at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.