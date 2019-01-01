Professor Crainiceanu obtained his PhD in Statistics from Cornell University in 2003 and has been at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health ever since. He is one of the co-founders and leaders of the Statistical Methods and Applications for Research in Technology (SMART, http://www.smart-stats.org) research group. He conducts research in clinical brain imaging including MRI in multiple Sclerosis and CT in stroke as well as in wearable computing including accelerometers, heart rate monitors, and GPS.