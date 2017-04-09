Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) is the most widely used technique for investigating the living, functioning human brain as people perform tasks and experience mental states. It is a convergence point for multidisciplinary work from many disciplines. Psychologists, statisticians, physicists, computer scientists, neuroscientists, medical researchers, behavioral scientists, engineers, public health researchers, biologists, and others are coming together to advance our understanding of the human mind and brain. This course covers the design, acquisition, and analysis of Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) data, including psychological inference, MR Physics, K Space, experimental design, pre-processing of fMRI data, as well as Generalized Linear Models (GLM’s). A book related to the class can be found here: https://leanpub.com/principlesoffmri.
- Statistics
- Statistical Analysis
- Statistical Model
- Preprocessor
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Week 1
This week we will introduce fMRI, and talk about data acquisition and reconstruction.
Week 2
This week we will discuss the fMRI signal, experimental design and pre-processing.
Week 3
This week we will discuss the General Linear Model (GLM).
Week 4
Week 4
It was a wonderful beginning to a topic details of which were unknown to me. Thank you to both the instructors for making the videos crisp, informative and understandable. Thank you very much.
A though class. But I think I learned so much. Anyone who interested in working an area related to fMRI should take it
you are the best guys!! You helped me so much in my understanding of fMRI...I wish I did this course years before!! Thank you!
Really lots of new knowledge,But not exactly not relevent from my field but learn alot new things that very helpfull for my further study.Thank you COURSERA for upgrade my knowledge.
About the Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization
This specialization combines the strength of 4 different neuroscience courses into a cohesive learning experience. Taught by Johns Hopkins University, it begins with fundamental neuroscience concepts for neuroimaging. Neuroimaging methods are used with increasing frequency in clinical practice and basic research. Starting with the neuroanatomy of the brain, it then moves into principles of neuroimaging, including experimental design in neuroimaging, functional connectivity MRI, diffusion tensor imaging and spectroscopy imaging.
