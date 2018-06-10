SM
Aug 29, 2020
It was a wonderful beginning to a topic details of which were unknown to me. Thank you to both the instructors for making the videos crisp, informative and understandable. Thank you very much.
JB
Jan 9, 2019
It is really easy going and interesting course. With good explanations that keep you on track easily. I really liked it since the begging and it gave me curiosity to undertake the second one
By Sadoun•
Jun 10, 2018
Too much theory. No practice and practical online sessions on SPM for example.
By Katrina L•
Oct 17, 2018
Simple things are explained in difficult way. Too much definitions, not enough explained in own words.
By Zaeem H•
Apr 26, 2019
It's not really a beginners course. Reviews most of the important fMRI statistical analysis concepts. Additionally, the information regarding MR Physics involved was invaluable.
By Maansi D•
Apr 19, 2016
Instructors tend to talk too fast and read off the slides verbatim instead of thoroughly explaining the topic
By Francesco C•
Apr 23, 2017
Very clear introductory course about fMRI. It touches almost every concept needed to understand an MRI experiment. Many complex topics were explained in a very clear and concise way.
By Marcel D S•
Jun 26, 2018
Very densly packed course with many great information. Sometimes it went a bit too fast, though. I wish there was a bit more explanation for some of the more advanced ideas. Still a very good course that made me confident to start analyzing some fMRI data that I have at hand.
By Catherine S•
Aug 1, 2016
Whenever examples were given, things became much clearer, but there often weren't examples. In many instances it would have been nice if there had been a second take of the video taken to prevent potentially confusing mis-speaking from making it into the lectures. Obviously you get what you pay for, and it's great that I got a vague overview of the subject for free, but I easily aced the course without feeling like I'm at all prepared to run an fMRI experiment.
By Anthony V•
Jul 1, 2017
While I enjoy a tough course, this course was actually pretty tough to follow because of the huge amount of statistical knowledge required to be able to understand each module. I think that the course description was a bit misleading for us because I really thought that we would come across examples of fmri studies for us to interpret rather than get into the statistical aspects of these medical machines.
By Aleksandr M•
Sep 20, 2017
A very good introduction, but you would need some decent knowledge in statistics to fully understand the methods part. Standard undergrad psychology courses in statistics should be enough.
By Bushra K•
Apr 25, 2020
Really lots of new knowledge,But not exactly not relevent from my field but learn alot new things that very helpfull for my further study.Thank you COURSERA for upgrade my knowledge.
By Alina M•
Aug 9, 2016
As a person who actually studied physics and knows a little about data science, I am literally baffled the way information presented and lectures speak. Really don't recommend this cource at all. because Week 1 materals is a imcomprehenisble mess full of incorrect explanation and vague definitions.
By chenqingwei•
Mar 28, 2018
Very fasinat
By Amy O•
May 19, 2020
I found it hard to follow at times. I would have greatly appreciated some pdf to compliment the videos. There was a LOT of information presented each week, hard to remember it all when it came to quiz time. Given these points, I’m less inclined to do the second course even though I think it would be interesting.
By Isabella•
Jun 27, 2017
I feel like this course could have been improved with an actual run through of examples, rather than just going by the board, ie. screen capturing the data analysis operations. It was all-in-all very helpful though!
By Мария•
Sep 28, 2019
Thank you so much! Its not a nightmare anymore when I begin to think about dealing with fMRI statistics! Step by step you opened all tricky (maybe not all but I feel that I am able to face all of them now) moments in this field. I feel really happy that I have found this course and I'm very greateful for such opportunity! Thank to all of the people who are making such opportunities possible!
By Getentey•
May 19, 2020
This is an excellent course. Really helpful for future neuroimaging fMRI studies. Nicely explained the theoretical and practical cases of various fMRI models and techniques. It would be more helpful if the statistical data analysis part was more elaborative or given reference content. Enjoyed the full course and thanks to the Professors and Coursera.
By Sabrina K•
Oct 4, 2017
Very nice course - very detailed and well structured, thank you very much for offering! I enjoyed all lectures and also learned while trying to pass the quiz ;) ..only a small criticism, sometimes the subtitles have small (verbal) mistakes in it and I prefer having one compact lecture as I could already see it will be made in fMRI principles 2.
By Khoa M•
Aug 29, 2021
A pretty challenging but interesting course. It also tells me I should pump up my data science knowledge before studying further neuroimaging in the future. :') A small point but I also love this course compared to the previous one as it did not hide available options in the quiz feedback. Thank you so much to the instructors Tor and Martin!
By Monica L•
Mar 11, 2016
I was incredibly impressed by the way in which Professor Lindquist and Professor Wager were able to take relatively complex concepts, and present them in a way that was engaging and accessible. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone interested in familiarising themselves with fMRI research.
By Dorian L•
May 23, 2020
A really good overview of fMRI experiments and analyses! The course go into details with clarity and is interesting to follow. Although the part of Design Matrices is a bit difficult and I'd like to have some "beginners explanations", this course is a must in a neuroscience perspective.
By Klebert T•
Oct 17, 2017
It's a fast paced course that presents useful tools to understand fMRI methods and interpretation of findings. There is some mathematical content that will use a background of matrices operations and transformations as a prerequisite. Review some of that and you're good to go.
By Dengfeng H•
Sep 9, 2018
I personally like this course very much. I have a overview of the basic fMRI techniques from the course. It is well organised and relatively easy to understand. I would like to recommend to others. Also, thanks for the instructors of the this course: you are very helpful!
By Janzaib M•
Jan 21, 2019
This is course gives a very comprehensive understanding of fMRI technology. The course can be further improved by adding some practical or visual assignments instead of quizzes only.
Thank You, Coursera!!
Thank You, John Hopkins University & University of Colorado Boulder.
By Carmen B•
Jun 26, 2020
Very interesting with challenging yet foundational information. I had to go over the videos many times, but felt really good when I finally grasped a difficult concept. A good balance between theory ("the why") and execution ("the how"). Ready for fMRI 2!
By chenshuai•
Oct 6, 2020
it is a very well made course for brain imaging beginners. If there is something need to be improved, I think a bit more practical practices such as data analysis other than the quiz questions would be helpful.