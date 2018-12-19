About this Course

24,523 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,242 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Structural Neuroanatomy of the Human Brain

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Functional Neuroanatomy of the Human Brain

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Principles and Methods of Neuroimaging

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 90 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Experimental design and special applications in neuroimaging

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTAL NEUROSCIENCE FOR NEUROIMAGING

View all reviews

About the Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization

Neuroscience and Neuroimaging

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder