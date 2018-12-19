Neuroimaging methods are used with increasing frequency in clinical practice and basic research. Designed for students and professionals, this course will introduce the basic principles of neuroimaging methods as applied to human subjects research and introduce the neuroscience concepts and terminology necessary for a basic understanding of neuroimaging applications. Topics include the history of neuroimaging, an introduction to neuroimaging physics and image formation, as well as an overview of different neuroimaging applications, including functional MRI, diffusion tensor imaging, magnetic resonance spectroscopy, perfusion imaging, and positron emission tomography imaging. Each will be reviewed in the context of their specific methods, source of signal, goals, and limitations. The course will also introduce basic neuroscience concepts necessary to understand the implementation of neuroimaging methods, including structural and functional human neuroanatomy, cognitive domains, and experimental design.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Structural Neuroanatomy of the Human Brain
This week will introduce basic terminology in neuroscience and structural neuroanatomy of the human brain.
Functional Neuroanatomy of the Human Brain
This week will introduce functional neuroanatomy of the human brain including cognitive domains and neuropsychological assessment of cognition.
Principles and Methods of Neuroimaging
This week will introduce the principles of neuroimaging and applications in structural and functional neuroimaging.
Experimental design and special applications in neuroimaging
This week will introduce experimental design in functional neuroimaging and special methods in neuroimaging, including functional connectivity MRI, diffusion tensor imaging and spectroscopy imaging.
Well-structured, all the necessary information, easy to understand for non-native English speakers, tasks and quizzes help to improve the understanding of the course.
Dr Arnold has explained basics of neuroimaging in a very lively and easy way which helped me to grasp the ideas behind the physics and use of MRI, fMRI, MRS, DTI etc
I recently completed an internship in a pediatric radiology lab in the DC Metro area. This course was great supplement to the knowledge received during that experience. Thank you!
The course was good. I had a great time during the lessons. Some of the topics were really tough but they were explained in a way that can a non specialist to understand it.
This specialization combines the strength of 4 different neuroscience courses into a cohesive learning experience. Taught by Johns Hopkins University, it begins with fundamental neuroscience concepts for neuroimaging. Neuroimaging methods are used with increasing frequency in clinical practice and basic research. Starting with the neuroanatomy of the brain, it then moves into principles of neuroimaging, including experimental design in neuroimaging, functional connectivity MRI, diffusion tensor imaging and spectroscopy imaging.
