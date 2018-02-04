JJ
Aug 3, 2020
I plan to take Radiology Tech in college and I believe this online course is a great way to learn the basics and I also think that it is a good refresher for those who already took Neuroscience.
AH
Jul 31, 2021
Dear Professor Bakker, Thank you very much for the course. I enjoyed every minute of your lecture as well as your marvelous sense of humor. And please give my best regards. Azar Hosseininezhad
By Marta M•
Feb 4, 2018
The topics are interesting but presented in a not too engaging way.
By ThejasVishnu R•
Sep 29, 2018
A beautiful course that explains to us the fundamentals of neuroimaging methods with an introduction to brain structure and cognitive function. A special thanks to the professor for putting this course together for neuroimaging and neuroscience beginners.
By Jesús M R L•
Jul 10, 2018
I was expecting a bit more of how to interpret neuroimaging; and even as I did not find exactly what I was looking for, the course showed me some very interesting stuff. A few stars less for those personal expectatives raised, but recovered mostly for all the deep and interesting info in other neuro and tecnical topics. I will recomend the course.
By Anthony S•
Jun 20, 2019
This course was a great introduction to neuroscience and neuroimaging. I have studied some neuroscience before but I did not know much about neuroimaging. I now feel like I have a good grasp of the fundamentals thanks to this course.
By Lucas J M A•
Apr 12, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. However, I think that the physics part of MRI should be better explain for students who do not have a background in physics. Overall, It has been an excellent course. Thank you very much
By Hamdi A Z O•
Feb 8, 2020
It is a good Course l learned more than enough in this course. However l hope to give me the certificate because, I'm Yemni senior medical student at Cairo University. Due to the unfortunate condition in Yemen, I'm not able to afford the course fee, neither my family can support my studies. Currently, I am struggling to to have a work in order to be able to sponsor my last year of medical school which was previously supported by the Yemeni government. This support is no longer available due to the ongoing war in Yemen . War effect for the financial level of the population in Yemen , The low standard of living and the lack of individual income in Yemen, which led to the deterioration of economic conditions and these are the results of the war .
Which reflected on every Yemeni individual, especially the distinguished students who were studying at the expense of the Yemeni government. When the government collapsed due to the war, it led to numerous problems and disasters.
I hope that this course certificate will be approved because of it is importance on my academic and scientific level .
By Hilal K•
Apr 29, 2020
I am very happy to join your course and I am a Ph.D. student in Naples/Italy. Always been very curious about neuroscience and my first project was about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis since that time day by day trying to attend the courses as long as I can. I must say your course helped me to understand the fundamental base of neuroscience and also gave many new perspectives to methods especially the importance of MRI studies.
Thank you so very much for giving us this option to learn science.
With kind regards,
Hilal
By Sonja B•
Jun 15, 2020
As education researcher who is interested in functional neuroimaging, this course has been extremely helpful. The material is offered in a logical order and in a format that is easy to understand. Prof Arnold Bakker is a skilled presenter who speaks calmly and clearly and moves along at a reasonable pace - especially for a beginner in the field, such as myself. I highly recommend this course to anyone who would like to gain a good foundation in understanding the basics of neuroscience and neuroimaging.
By KHKS•
May 10, 2020
An Amazing Opprtunity to learn new things while studying medicine. Though could have been a bit more interacting, but the information provided was sought and thorough. A big thanks.
By Zahava H•
Jun 11, 2020
The most boring prof. Stick with Yale for online courses! He read of a PowerPoint.
By Jihyun B•
Jul 3, 2020
I've always been fascinated by human brain and how it works. As a topic for my Master's degree project is on Alzheimer's Disease, I thought of taking extra courses to learn about neuroimaging. The course provided fundamentals of the brain in terms of biology and imaging techniques in a comprehensive way; just as I wanted. I didn't like the intro sounds of heart thumping (it was killing my eardrums) but I learned a lot from the course contents.
By Mahmudul R•
Apr 19, 2020
This an excellent course design for the beginners of Neuroscience and Neuroimaging studies. Now I am feeling so much confident to start advanced neuro studies on my coming higher education research. Heartful thanks to Mr. Arnold Bakker from John Hopkins. Thanks, Coursera to make my COVID-19 lockdown time valuable. Thank you very much.
By Ana L R G•
May 17, 2018
This course is a very good option for fundamental knowledge understanding and learning in neuroscience and neuroimaging. The topics are highly interesting and effective for orientation in several competent topics in these disciplines. Is highly recommended for a technical/academical, biological and methodology approach.
By Getentey•
May 5, 2020
This is an excellent fundamental course design for the entry of neuroscience study. As a biomedical student, now I feel so confident for my future neuroimaging study. Strongly recommend the course for cognitive neuroscience lovers. Thanks to Coursera and Johns Hopkins University.
By Poroykova K•
Feb 14, 2020
Course was easy to understand, but at the same moment it covered the main principles of neuroimaging. I also enjoyed the course was only 4 weeks long, as it was motivating me to complete it :)
I feel more prepared now to read scientific papers about neuroscience experiments.
By Jimmy A•
Aug 4, 2020
I plan to take Radiology Tech in college and I believe this online course is a great way to learn the basics and I also think that it is a good refresher for those who already took Neuroscience.
By Ashley A•
May 29, 2019
A good course with a lot of information explained in a generally user-friendly format. Frequently, the instructor simply reads from the slides, but it is obvious he is extremely intelligent and able to communicate complex topics well. The course is geared more toward researchers than I was anticipating, with large sections devoted to experiment design and the ways the techniques actually work. For my purposes, I was hoping to see more of a focus on connections to clinical presentation and applications in a hospital setting.
By Marcos T•
Aug 4, 2019
The course was needlessly basic. Most people who come to take this course have a minimal background in neuroscience, therefore the first module is probably very basic information that really has no applications for the later modules. Also, the presentation animation was... well, it would have been better if there had been none. I was hoping for a little more depth in the topic, and certainly more audiovisual tools help understand the physical fundamentals of neuroimaging.
By Sreeni I•
Jan 29, 2021
Course was a good introduction. But Speaker appeared nervous and it seemed a tad odd that he would be looking left at some content - further, just reading out the slide is useful in some cases , but in others what might help is content around the slide to provide greater explanation of what is on the slide. But overall it was still good.
By Erin A•
Jan 27, 2021
Very interesting, but very dry. I'm glad I took it. It would have been more stimulating with animations instead of simple powerpoint slides. The powerpoints were sometimes hard to read (labels on images, etc.). Arnold is clearly knowledgeable, but unfortunately doesn't do much to draw you in.
By Mark S•
Mar 1, 2020
This course demands way too much for a coursera course. Minimum 15 hours a week, if you have a solid foundation in Anatomy. I have a MA and work in biotech. I'm not a stupid person, but I couldn't keep up. I gave up. This is the first thing I've given up on in a long time. I've already paid. I feel cheated.
It is not comparable to other coursera courses. Be forewarned. Taking this ONE coursera course is like having a 20-25 hour a week part-time job. Don't plan on having a life or doing anything except this course. If you work full-time, I would strongly recommend against attempting it.
By David F W•
Sep 1, 2018
A very interesting and enjoyable course, providing a comprehensive overview of neuroscience concepts and their application in neuroimaging for clinical and research purposes. This course is well structured, progresses at a good pace and is well supported by a combination of video lectures and quizzes. The supplied lecture transcripts and lecture slide images provide an excellent source of learning reinforcement and post-course reference material.
By Kaushik K D•
Feb 7, 2021
I am an aspiring neurophysiologist with background in electronics engineering and computer science. Given my scant knowledge of the theory and methods in neuroimaging, this introductory course has given me an overview of the subject. Further, it has also nudged me to pursue more in-depth courses in neuroimaging. Thank you prof. Arnold Bakker for the lucid lectures, and the coursera team for making this accessible from anywhere in the globe !
By Aparna S•
Jul 10, 2020
I would like to thank the instructor for designing the course wonderfully and for explaining each topic to the best extent he could. I was always interested in neuroscience and how neuroimaging is done and this course made me understand and learn all the key steps involved from diagnosing to designing an experiment. I learnt about neuroimaging techniques and the basics required to understand them. Overall it was an amazing experience.
By Mohammed A T•
May 1, 2020
I'm a student from Pharmacy background. Before taking this course I had almost zero knowledge on neuroimaging techniques. By completing the course I've learnt a lot about basic concepts of different neuroimaging techniques and theirs implementation including cognitive domain, experimental design etc. Throughout the course I've enjoyed honorable Professor's lectures so much. The way he presented his lectures was easily understandable.