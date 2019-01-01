Profile

Arnold Bakker

Associate Professor

    Dr. Bakker graduated from Tilburg University in the Netherlands where he completed a Master’s degree in clinical neuropsychology. After completing an internship in medical psychology, he continued his graduate work in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. After completing his doctorate in cognitive psychology he returned to the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, where he was appointed as a faculty member in the Division of Psychiatric Neuroimaging with joint appointments in Psychological and Brain Sciences and the School of Public Health’s Department of Mental Health. Dr. Bakker also serves as the director of the Neuroimaging Program in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Bakker’s research and teaching activities focus on the cognitive neuroscience of human memory. He studies the neural mechanisms underlying both normal memory function and impaired memory function in aging and disease using neuropsychological assessment, experimental behavioral assessment and particularly advanced neuroimaging methods. Dr. Bakker has extensive experience designing and conducting neuroimaging studies, including the use of neuroimaging as an outcome measure in intervention studies such as clinical trials.

    Fundamental Neuroscience for Neuroimaging

