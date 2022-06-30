Course three of the Anthos series prepares students to run Anthos in a customer’s on-premises environment, on bare metal.Through presentations and hands-on labs, participants explore deploying and running Anthos applications on bare metal, creating the Anthos infrastructure, deploying applications, and performing monitoring, logging, and tracing. This course is a continuation of course two, Cloud Operations and Service Mesh with Anthos, and assumes direct experience with the topics covered in that course.
Anthos on Bare Metal
About this Course
What you will learn
Deploy and run applications on Anthos bare metal
Create the infrastructure required to run Anthos
Create user and admin clustsers
Use observability best practices with monitoring, logging, and tracing.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus
Introduction
Welcome to Anthos on Bare Metal.
Introduction to Anthos Clusters on Bare Metal
In this module, you learn about using Anthos clusters on-premises, with a focus on bare metal. You are introduced to deployment options relative to Anthos in the cloud, as well as support options.
Planning and Building the Admin Cluster
In this module, you will learn to configure, build, and deploy the admin cluster on bare metal.
Adding and Configuring User Clusters
Add and configure user clusters on bare metal.
Operating and Managing Clusters
Use Google Cloud Operations suite to operate and manage clusters on bare metal.
