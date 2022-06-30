About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Deploy and run applications on Anthos bare metal

  • Create the infrastructure required to run Anthos

  • Create user and admin clustsers

  • Use observability best practices with monitoring, logging, and tracing.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
9 minutes to complete

Introduction to Anthos Clusters on Bare Metal

9 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 9 min)
2 hours to complete

Planning and Building the Admin Cluster

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Adding and Configuring User Clusters

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min)
2 hours to complete

Operating and Managing Clusters

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min)

