Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Perform monitoring, troubleshooting, testing and CI/CD on Dataflow pipelines.

  • Deploy Dataflow pipelines with reliability in mind to maximize stability for your data processing platform

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Introduction

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Monitoring

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Logging and Error Reporting

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Troubleshooting and Debug

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

29 minutes to complete

Performance

29 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Testing and CI/CD

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Reliabiity

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Flex Templates

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 minutes to complete

Summary

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

About the Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow Specialization

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow

