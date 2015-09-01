About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Introduction

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Beam Concepts Review

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Windows, Watermarks Triggers

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Sources & Sinks

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Schemas

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

State and Timers

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Best Practices

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Dataflow SQL & DataFrames

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
27 minutes to complete

Beam Notebooks

27 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
5 minutes to complete

Summary

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

