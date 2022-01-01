About this Specialization

It is becoming harder and harder to maintain a technology stack that can keep up with the growing demands of a data-driven business. Every Big Data practitioner is familiar with the three V’s of Big Data: volume, velocity, and variety. What if there was a scale-proof technology that was designed to meet these demands? Enter Google Cloud Dataflow. Google Cloud Dataflow simplifies data processing by unifying batch & stream processing and providing a serverless experience that allows users to focus on analytics, not infrastructure. This specialization is intended for customers & partners that are looking to further their understanding of Dataflow to advance their data processing applications. This specialization contains three courses: Foundations, which explains how Apache Beam and Dataflow work together to meet your data processing needs without the risk of vendor lock-in Develop Pipelines, which covers how you convert our business logic into data processing applications that can run on Dataflow Operations, which reviews the most important lessons for operating a data application on Dataflow, including monitoring, troubleshooting, testing, and reliability.
