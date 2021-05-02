By Silviu D E•
May 2, 2021
I really appreciate the knowledge and time that your team has put into these courses. Also looking forward to the 3th course on Dataflow/Beam (meanwhile, I still have some articles/documentation to read). Related on this course, my favorite part: - Windows, watermarks, and triggers; - Sources and Sinks; - Schemas; - Best practices; - SQL (for people that already are using BigQuery this will be a game changer). Also I've noted that Java it's the way to go for full features in Beam/Dataflow (although for me the syntax of python looks way prettier). Also I have a question: with "dataflow sql" you have less features than using java or python ?! Also Google have plans to bootstrap "Dataflow SQL" with more features? Also in 3th course, I hope that we will see more demos/code/case studies/git repos.
By Abhishek V•
Jun 24, 2021
Found this course very helpful while learning developing pipelines in gcp using dataflow-beam.
By Trung N H•
Jan 4, 2022
Excellent course focus on Batch and Streaming Pipelines using Google Dataflow
By Mengyang C•
Dec 31, 2021
Good for an advance engineers
By Dmitry B•
Apr 18, 2021
This course gives a great overview of the basic building blocks of Apache Beam as well as offers an opportunity to get your hands dirty and use these building blocks to build real data pipelines. I wish there was a continuation of this course to dive deeper into various topics e.g. GroupBy optimizations and advanced streaming.
By Steve V•
Jun 9, 2021
Too hard, insufficient signposting