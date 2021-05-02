Chevron Left
In this second installment of the Dataflow course series, we are going to be diving deeper on developing pipelines using the Beam SDK. We start with a review of Apache Beam concepts. Next, we discuss processing streaming data using windows, watermarks and triggers. We then cover options for sources and sinks in your pipelines, schemas to express your structured data, and how to do stateful transformations using State and Timer APIs. We move onto reviewing best practices that help maximize your pipeline performance. Towards the end of the course, we introduce SQL and Dataframes to represent your business logic in Beam and how to iteratively develop pipelines using Beam notebooks....

By Silviu D E

May 2, 2021

I really appreciate the knowledge and time that your team has put into these courses. Also looking forward to the 3th course on Dataflow/Beam (meanwhile, I still have some articles/documentation to read). Related on this course, my favorite part: - Windows, watermarks, and triggers; - Sources and Sinks; - Schemas; - Best practices; - SQL (for people that already are using BigQuery this will be a game changer). Also I've noted that Java it's the way to go for full features in Beam/Dataflow (although for me the syntax of python looks way prettier). Also I have a question: with "dataflow sql" you have less features than using java or python ?! Also Google have plans to bootstrap "Dataflow SQL" with more features? Also in 3th course, I hope that we will see more demos/code/case studies/git repos.

By Abhishek V

Jun 24, 2021

Found this course very helpful while learning developing pipelines in gcp using dataflow-beam.

By Trung N H

Jan 4, 2022

Excellent course focus on Batch and Streaming Pipelines using Google Dataflow

By Mengyang C

Dec 31, 2021

Good for an advance engineers

By Dmitry B

Apr 18, 2021

This course gives a great overview of the basic building blocks of Apache Beam as well as offers an opportunity to get your hands dirty and use these building blocks to build real data pipelines. I wish there was a continuation of this course to dive deeper into various topics e.g. GroupBy optimizations and advanced streaming.

By Steve V

Jun 9, 2021

Too hard, insufficient signposting

