This foundational course, course one of the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos series, equips students to plan and create Anthos environments: to build manageable and reliable multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructure environments using Anthos and containers. This course is a continuation of Architecting with GKE and assumes direct experience with the technologies covered in that course.
Cloud Operations and Service Mesh with Anthos
Experience with Google Kubernetes Engine
Explain each layer of the Anthos technology stack and the problems that it’s designed to address.
Create, connect, and manage Anthos clusters from multiple deployment environments.
Attach compatible clusters and explore/observe application behaviors.
Load-balance clusters running in Google Cloud.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Introduction
Welcome to Cloud Operations and Service Mesh with Anthos.
Introducing Anthos Service Mesh
In this module, you are introduced to the Anthos Service Mesh. You will learn how to use Anthos Service Mesh to facilitate service communication across clusters.
Managing Traffic Flow with Anthos Service Mesh
In this module, you will learn how to use Anthos Service Mesh for advanced routing and traffic management.
Securing Network Traffic with Anthos Service Mesh
In this module, you will learn how to use Anthos Service Mesh to secure comunications with services - both from users and from other services.
