Intermediate Level

Experience with Google Kubernetes Engine

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain each layer of the Anthos technology stack and the problems that it’s designed to address.

  • Create, connect, and manage Anthos clusters from multiple deployment environments.

  • Attach compatible clusters and explore/observe application behaviors.

  • Load-balance clusters running in Google Cloud.

Intermediate Level

Experience with Google Kubernetes Engine

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introducing Anthos Service Mesh

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Managing Traffic Flow with Anthos Service Mesh

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Securing Network Traffic with Anthos Service Mesh

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min)

