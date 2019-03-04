AJ
Nov 24, 2018
Great Course that covers quite a lot on the ins-and-outs of MRI technology, though it doesn't cover fMRI. Despite that fact, it's a definite course to try out if you were curious of how MRIs work.
SG
Jan 29, 2021
Excellent course. I used to work in MRI in late 80s so I wanted to review the material and update my knowledge. The course served my purpose.\n\nThank you Prof. Sung-Hong Park!
By Karyna I•
Mar 4, 2019
It is very useful to start with MRI, and I am really happy that it exists. However, it is a pity that a lot of questions have typos, and sometimes it is completely impossible to answer the question using just information from the lectures.
By Usha•
Sep 10, 2020
This course gives detail knowledge on MRI machine, image formation and data collection process in simplified way. Thank you very much to coursera team and KAIST university
By Luca C•
Dec 27, 2020
Excellent Course, I found it very comprehensive and useful. Sometimes difficult expecially the math parts considering my background as a Neuroradiologist. Thank You.
By Oon Y Y•
Jun 26, 2020
Basically, the lecturer is just reading off the entire slide, with little or no further explanation. No lecture notes are given at all. The voice isn't very clear too. But the overall curriculum is quite rigorous and difficult, and some mathematics foundations in Fourier transform are required.
By Md. W R (•
May 23, 2020
Won't recommend this course to anyone who wants to understand a convulated topic like MRI. The communication skill of the Instructor was poor due to his speaking. Sometimes, I couldn't understand what words he had been uttering. The quizzes also had wrong answers so you will need to do trial and error. Although I am from engineering background, I had a foundation to Fourier transform and mathematical operations like this. Yet, i failed to get the essence of this. So, assume if you are not from engineering background, then, best of luck!
By Venkateshwaran S•
Apr 22, 2019
Excellent course, clear explanation and in details on MRI Fundamentals.
By Abd K•
Oct 28, 2018
thank you for the great information you have gifted
By Ruksana•
Jul 8, 2020
Very hlpful and awsome course
By Srivathsa P V•
Aug 14, 2020
I definitely recommend this course for people who are new to MRI. I am from a pure computer science background, with Masters in Machine Learning working for a medical imaging AI company. I started with Dwight Nishimura's book, but the mathematical concepts were complicated and I could not get a proper head start. This course introduced all the core concepts beautifully and coherently. With the skills I obtained from this course, I can now understand and appreciate the basic terminologies used in MR literature. Now I am going to try reading Nishimura's book and also watch Stanford RAD229 videos (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJgAoFeFMKQ-f1XVPrFBslQ) and I am confident that I will be able to understand the advanced concepts discussed there. One minor problem in this course, as others mentioned, is the instructor's accent; but it is not a deal breaker. After a few videos I got used to the accent.
By jason d•
Sep 27, 2020
A waste of time. The instructor does not seem to understand some of the concepts he is teaching. He is inconsistent in using notation and terminology. The test ask questions about topics not covered in the lectures.
One will be more confused about MRI after taking the course rather than learning anything.
By T V•
May 8, 2020
It is a very good course. It is very much useful to the graduated students those who are opted biophysics as an elective course. The students who are having fundamental knowledge in Fourier Transform and Inverse Fourier Transform really enjoys the course. I am so much thankful the Prof. Park for nice presentation and explaining fundamentals of MRI.
Regards
Dr T Vishwam
By Carlos A C G•
Nov 8, 2020
Ideal course for engineering students because some calculus, physics and signal processing theory is needed. I liked the in-lecture questions in the first videos because I could immediately confirm my understanding of the subject. Too bad that they weren't implemented in the rest of the weeks.
By Ethan L•
Jul 25, 2020
I appreciate the course delivered by lecturer Sung-Hong Park, which helped me a lot to build up the critical and fundamental knowledge of radiation and MRI, hope this helps me get into the Bachelor course of radiography at Usyd. Thank you very much
By Shilpi S•
May 25, 2020
Very informative and lucid. For a person with minimal signal processing background too it's an amazing course. Probably some excercise with real-life MRI data would have helped, but still for basic concepts it's a good course. Thank you.
By Tahsin R•
Apr 15, 2020
Great course with a solid summary of the basics. Instruction was mostly clear and precise. Quiz questions were relevant and helpful although there could be more of them to help the student review the material better.
By Raphael•
Jun 15, 2019
This course is fantastic and helps me a lot in MRI principled. It makes me understand MRI much better than before and solve my weakness in the knowledge in MRI utilization! Thanks the Professor very much!
By Dadarkforce•
Nov 25, 2018
Great Course that covers quite a lot on the ins-and-outs of MRI technology, though it doesn't cover fMRI. Despite that fact, it's a definite course to try out if you were curious of how MRIs work.
By Gidy C F N•
Apr 9, 2020
Excellent course. At first I thought it was going to be easy, but the last two weeks were more difficult. It has a lot of information and I liked the way the presenter explained the topics.
By Subhash G G•
Jan 29, 2021
Excellent course. I used to work in MRI in late 80s so I wanted to review the material and update my knowledge. The course served my purpose.
Thank you Prof. Sung-Hong Park!
By Shilo O•
Apr 23, 2020
Very interesting and educating course. This is my first experience with magnetic forces and imaging, and it was very clear and easy to understand. Thank you!
By Avat M•
Dec 7, 2020
The course was great , Specially the method of teaching by dear Mr sung . At all it was an excellent experience that lead to learning many thing about MRI .
By Hamsa k K•
Jun 8, 2020
It is an excellent course for those who are from basic and those who are working on it. The contents and teaching methods are also very good.
By Pasan J•
Oct 17, 2020
provides good knowledge of MRI function. this is not a fundamental course this is a bit advanced. good knowledge of calculus is needed
By Anjan D•
Oct 14, 2019
Its very informative. At first i thought it was easy but more i go inside i was like pretty scared. Thnakgod i completed this MOOC.
By Zeeshan A•
Feb 26, 2021
Thanks sir. I learned many knowledge. I wish all students are learn from your institute. because your institute are best...